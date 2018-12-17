It must have been a pretty quiet week in women’s college basketball, as there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of movement in the Associated Press poll in terms of importance to Marquette, and that includes Carolyn Kieger’s squad. Just like they were last week, Marquette is ranked #19 in the country in Monday’s brand new AP top 25. MU earned 191 points in this week’s edition of the rankings, which fits them between #18 Kentucky and their 215 points and #20 DePaul and their 185 points.

After last week, there is just one hold out amongst the voting group that isn’t putting the Golden Eagles in their top 25: Ryan Thorburn of the Eugene (OR) Register Guard. Well, at least he isn’t ranking DePaul, either. Little victories, I suppose. Adam Minichino (Columbus (MS) Commercial Dispatch) continues to be Marquette’s biggest supporter this week, as he has MU ranked #14 in the country again.

I don’t have a full national schedule in front of me, but I’d wager it’s hard to beat #19 hosting #2 in terms of best games of the week in women’s college basketball. That’s what we’ll get on Saturday when Notre Dame comes to the Al McGuire Center. Mississippi State is up one spot this week to #4 in the poll as the lone notable change on MU’s schedule this season, while DePaul (#20) and Miami (#24) both stayed in the same spot as a week ago.

There’s just one team in the receiving votes department that Marquette has or will play this season, and that’s South Dakota State. Just like last week, the Jackrabbits picked up one 25th place vote.

Marquette returned to action by the time you’ve read this, hosting Binghamton at the McGuire Center on Monday night. Their next game is the aforementioned Saturday afternoon contest against #2 Notre Dame. That one tips off at 12:30pm Central, and you can catch the action on FS1.

You can check out the full top 25 poll, including every ballot, right here.