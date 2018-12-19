KenPom Rankings Are Not the End All Be All

I think there is way too much emphasis on KenPom numbers, and the only reason they are not discredited as much as RPI numbers were is because no one know what is actually being calculated so there is no way to know for sure where the problems lie with it.

It's apparent there are a few problems right off the bat:

- He does not change the system on a consistent basis.

- He takes into account strength of schedule

- He takes into account preseason ratings

The first point is from a statistical point of view in that with all the variables present you will need to be adjusting the formula constantly. Now, since he will not share the formula, it is impossible to say that he doesn't do small tweaks so we can give him the benefit of the doubt. However, the last time he announced a change was in 2014 so it does not appear that he is changing it frequently.

The other two points are strictly from a knowledge of the sport and not from a statistical point of view. Everyone who has played or watched sports knows that preseason ratings mean nothing with regards to how good the team actually is. They are nothing more than a guess based on the players on the team. He actually goes as far as to say "The opinion one had of a team before the games started being played still has some predictive value." Now any statistician will tell you that numbers don't have opinions, they are black and white. However, and I believe this is because he does not have a strong athletic background, Ken believes that opinions of the team should be put into a formula to calculate how good the team actually is. Which, of course, is biased and leads to bad data. The other thing he takes into account is the strength of schedule. Instead the more important thing is the strength of the record. If a team loses to three top ten teams but another team beats a top 50 team and beats two 300+ teams, the team that is 3-0 should have the better record. Why? Because they have proven they can win. They should not be punished for winning games. It seems that his strength of schedule plays a large role as I'll describe next.

Looking at his current rankings, there are some big concerns. The first being that Purdue is a 6-5 team yet they are ranked 17. They have wins against #242, 99, 193, 85, 297, and 25. Their losses are to #9, 16, 4, 30, and 53. From the low numbers you can tell they have played a hard schedule. However, they lost almost half of their games, so why be rewarded for losses to good teams? You shouldn't.

A direct comparison can be done with Villanova, currently at #18 and Marquette currently at #33. Marquette is at 9-2 with losses to #3 and #24. Villanova is at 8-4 with losses to #3, 4, 92, and 109. Marquette has the better record and both losses are to respectable schools. So it looks like number of losses does not matter to KenPom. Let's look at wins. Marquette has wins against three top 50 teams. Villanova has one win against a top 50 team. Villanova has two wins against teams ranked 50-100 so of the three best wins, Marquette has better quality of wins. Marquette's next win is against #234. Villanova has one more sub 200 win against #104. So give Villanova half a mark for that #104 win. Nothing overly impressive but also not a scrub team. Now comes the 200+ wins, Marquette is 6-0 and Villanova is 4-0 against these teams. The 200+ games are games that should be won. There should be no punishment for winning these games, although in KenPom's system there is. Marquette has less losses (to good teams), more wins against higher ranked opponents, yet they are still ranked 15 spots behind the Wildcats. The only thing that could possibly set them apart is the strength of schedule. Marquette comes in at 166 while Villanova is at 71. However, just because Marquette plays bad teams does not mean they should be punished for it as long as they win them. Marquette has won the games it should have, they lost games against great teams that they weren't expected to lose, and they have good wins.

There are a lot of things wrong with KenPom's system and I don't think it should be praised by sports "analysts" as much as it is. However, unless he releases the formula, which he never will, there will be no way to find the faults in his system. Although I think many faults are apparent.