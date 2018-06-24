The Marquette Women’s Basketball All-Time Assists Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re going to talk about the Marquette women’s basketball’s all-time assists record and the top 14 and who’s approaching it.

As has been the case since 2006, Carolyn Kieger is MU’s all-time assists leader. She put up 694 assists in four seasons to knock Joan Pitrof off the top of the podium for the first time since 1990. I always thought that one of the most fascinating parts of Kieger’s five years in charge of MU women’s hoops is how she came up with an incredibly dynamic offense that generated assists left, right, and center..... but prevented anyone from challenging her career record. Four of Kieger’s four-year stars ended up in the top 10 all-time, led by Amani Wilborn at 473, but no one came any closer than that. If Kieger’s offensive design had led to a more centralized distribution figure, you’d have to presume that someone could have come close to 700 assists. After all, Wilborn, Natisha Hiedeman, and Danielle King are 5-6-7 all time in program history with a total of 1,367 assists while playing together, and Allazia Blockton chipped in 366 more.

That’s the past, though, and we’re here to talk about what’s going on in the 2022-23 season. Jordan King wrapped up the 2021-22 campaign with the 14th most assists in program history. She tied Kristi Johnson and Kristen Maskala with two helpers against UConn in the Big East tournament and then went shooting past them with 15 more in the WNIT. That left King one behind a tie for 12th place all-time between Beth Crossett and Sharon Flaiz, and through the first 10 games of this season, King has gone flying past them.

In fact, with 42 assists through 10 games, King now has 397 in her career and has already broken into the top 10 all time. Selena Lott used to have that spot with 383, and King is long past that mark now. With three more assists — odds are she’ll get that against Butler in Marquette’s next game — King will become the 10th player in program history to record 400 career assists.

As far as “what’s next” goes, Courtney Romeiser has 404 career assists for the 9th best total in program history, and it’s not impossible that King gets there on Sunday afternoon. King is on pace for 481 career assists by season’s end, and that would move her just a little bit past Amani Wilborn’s 5th best total in MU history. That’s King’s ceiling for this season, as Lori Goerlitz’s 566 career assists in 4th place is pretty much untouchable by the end of March 2023. If King comes back for her bonus season of eligibility? She could easily become the third player with 600 career assists, but breaking Kieger’s record means, effectively, getting to 700. I’m not saying it’s not possible for King to get there in five seasons, but I am saying that she needs to average six assists a game from here forward to even think about that happening.

Y’all want to keep an eye on Chloe Marotta here? She’s averaging 3.3 assists a game this season, and holding that average through MU’s remaining regular season games and their guaranteed Big East tournament game would get her to 321 helpers in her career. It’s not impossible to get to 341 and pass Johnson and Maskala if she gets up to four per game and gets some help from a decent postseason run. What the heck, why not?

Here’s the all-time list after Marquette’s game against Loyola Chicago.