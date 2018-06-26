The Marquette Women’s Basketball All-Time Field Goals Made Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re talking about the top bucket getters in women’s basketball history, as we cover the top 10 list for field goals made.

Surprising no one, Allazia Blockton is holding down the top spot. That’s what happens when you break the program’s scoring record. She went sailing past Julie Sievers’ previous record, eclipsing it by more than 130 baskets. Blockton wasn’t the only one under Carolyn Kieger’s direction who was re-writing this chart. Natisha Hiedeman finished her career at #4 all time, while Erika Davenport landed at #7 after an injury ended her senior season early.

More recently than those three, Lauren Van Kleunen took advantage of her bonus season of eligibility to end up at #9 in program history on the chart. Was it a little unfair to end up top 10 after a fifth season of action? Maybe, maybe not, but it’s not like she set an untouchable program record by doing it, either. Many women before LVK bested her number in just four years, so that’s fine in my eyes.

That does bring us around to another fifth year player in Jordan King. With 65 baskets so far in her super senior season as of December 30th, King has just passed the 600 FGM plateau with 603 total. That’s good enough to move her from outside the top 15 and into 13th place all time. She’s also four away from catching Katherine Plouffe for 12th place.

At her current pace of 5.4 field goals per game — which is down from last year, just a tad — King is on track for exactly 700 made field goals by the time Marquette wraps up their guaranteed Big East tournament game. That would move her past Abbie Willenborg for third place all-time, and with ease, since Willenborg is at 677. Catching Blockton within the bounds of how Marquette currently runs their offense is not going to happen. But catching Julie Sievers? With a little bit of a bump to the per-game average, plus a healthy postseason run for the Golden Eagles? Just another 22 on top of what King is on track to do? That seems possible.

Here’s what the list looks like after Marquette’s game against Bucknell.