The Marquette Women’s Basketball All-Time Scoring Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re going to talk about the Marquette women’s basketball all-time scoring record as well as those women who have managed to clear 1,000 career points and those who are chasing that tippy top list.

Well, we went all of last season without actually updating the text of the article here, which in retrospect was highly disrespectful to Lauren Van Kleunen’s charge up the chart. She wrapped up her fifth season of eligibility as the all-time leader in appearances in a Marquette uniform, no matter the sport, but also as the #13 scorer in women’s basketball history.

That’s pretty neat.

As we got to the end of last year, we tagged Jordan King on to the end of the list as she was clearly going to get to at least 1,000 career points by the time her Marquette career was over. That came through for the senior from Rockton, Illinois, in the ninth game of the season, as she tallied 14 points against Seton Hall to push up to 1,010 in total. Add on her first ever career 30 point game on December 10th against Loyola Chicago, and King is now in 31st place all time on Marquette’s scoring list.

The next question: How far can she rise? As I write this, King has 19 regular season games remaining and one guaranteed Big East tournament contest. That’s 20, and at 15.6 points per game at the moment, that has her on pace for another 312 points by the time the season is over. If that holds, that would move King to 1,352 career points and just past Heidi Ach for #18 all time. If King’s average goes up, or if MU tacks on a few more postseason games than just that one BET game, it’s definitely possible that King becomes the 16th Golden Eagle to record 1,400 career points.

Should we talk about what’s possible if King returns for her bonus season of eligibility? King’s on pace for 468 points this season. That’s nowhere close to Allazia Blockton’s single season scoring record, so it’s not like she’s blowing doors off here. Still, if King gets to 1,400 by the end of this season, repeating a 468 point pace in an extra year of eligibility would get her into the top four all-time. Blockton’s career record of 2,204 is probably off the table.... unless Jordan King starts throwing together 20 point games almost every single night.

Speaking of bonus years of eligibility, Chloe Marotta is on hers right now. At 14.3 points per game through 10 contests, this is easily Marotta’s best scoring season in a Marquette uniform as she topped out at 6.9 per game last season. Six points against Loyola Chicago gave her 143 on the year and moved Marotta to 763 career points. If she can maintain that 14.3 average for the rest of the season, MU’s super senior is on pace to get to 1,049 career points by the end of Marquette’s guaranteed Big East game. I can’t even say that Marquette needs her to keep that average up there, because the Golden Eagles snagged their big time win over then-#3 Texas with Marotta tallying just six points on 1-for-8 shooting.

The point of the story is that it’s definitely possible that Chloe Marotta becomes Marquette’s 33rd 1,000 point scorer by the end of the season.... but it’s not close to a guarantee that she gets there, either.

Here’s the list as it stands after Marquette’s game against Loyola Chicago.