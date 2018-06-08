The Marquette Women’s Basketball All-Time Rebounding Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re going to talk about the Marquette women’s basketball’s all-time rebounding record as well as who is approaching the top 15 all time.

MU’s all time leading rebounder is Abbie Willenborg, who hauled in 1,167 rebounds in her four year career back in the late 1990s to best Julie Sievers’ record. Erika Davenport could have taken a run at toppling Willenborg in 2019, but a senior year season ending injury stopped her just 127 rebounds short of a new record. She did end up as just the fourth woman to ever record 1,000 career rebounds for Marquette, and that’s pretty impressive.

We’re not watching anyone approach Willenborg this season, nor even approaching Davenport or that 1,000 rebound barrier. However, with 88 caroms so far this season, Chloe Marotta has surpassed Tammy Shain and Danielle Kamm to move into 14th place on MU’s all-time rebounding chart.

Marotta’s mobility on the all-time list is somewhat limited. She’s on pace to pass Sarina Simmons and Mary Spellacy by the time the calendar turns to 2023, but after that, the numbers start to get big pretty quick. If she keeps up her 8.8 per game pace, moving past Allazia Blockton in 10th place at 770 career rebounds is a safe bet, but passing Lisa Oldenburg in eighth place is most likely Marotta’s ceiling. She’s on pace for 888 career rebounds right now, and Oldenburg is at 832. However, Pam Suplicki’s 7th place mark sits at 942 career rebounds, and that would require a big jump in average and a few more postseason games than MU’s one guaranteed Big East tournament contest to help Marotta get there.

If reading all of this made you wonder about Liza Karlen... well, the junior from Minnesota is currently on pace to finish 2022-23 with 569 career rebounds, so we’re not quite close enough to start keeping an eye on her yet. Next year, though.....

Here’s the list as it stands after Marquette’s game against Loyola Chicago.