The Marquette Women’s Basketball All-Time Three-Pointers Made Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

We’re here to talk about Marquette’s all-time three-pointers made chart for women’s basketball. In recent history, we’ve watched Isabelle Spingola climb into the top five all-time and reign supreme in the “not quite to 200” department, as well as Selena Lott’s charge into the #12 spot all time.

With 10 games gone on the 2022-23 season, Marquette guard Jordan King is showing an impressive improvement on her long range jumper. To be fair, she had shown the shooting touch towards the end of the previous season, but even after that she still finished 2021-22 with a 33.3% mark for the year and 27.3% for her career. So far this season? 45.2%, which is terrific both from an individual improvement perspective in addition to a “Marquette really needed someone to hit threes reliably” perspective.

King’s 19 makes already this season bring her to 86 for her career. With three-point shooting being a relatively new addition to college basketball and only recently coming into vogue thanks to Steph Curry, Marquette’s all-time top 15 is not stacked up with giant numbers. Heidi Bowman is holding down #15 all time with just 119 career made three-pointers. At a 1.9 per game clip, King is on pace to knock down at least 38 more this season across MU’s remaining 20 games. That would push her all the way up to 124 for her career and past Allazia Blockton for 14th most in program history. Erin Monfre’s at #13 with 125, so a little nudge to the per game average is all King would need to pass her, and Lott’s 132 is easily reachable if Marquette gets on a bit of a postseason run other than their one guaranteed Big East tournament game.

Here’s the all-time chart after Marquette’s game against Loyola Chicago.