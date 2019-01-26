The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse All-Time Goals Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we take a look at the best career goals totals for women’s lacrosse.

Shea Garcia has already established herself as one of the 10 best goal scorers in Marquette history. In just three seasons, she has recorded 71 career goals, which is ninth most in program history. She has a shot at becoming the sixth Golden Eagle to break 100 career goals, but it will require matching her career best to do it. Garcia is 29 goals away, and she had exactly 29 as a freshman in 2019. I suspect that she might have gone past that were it not for the COVID shortened 2020 campaign and the COVID altered 2021 season, but it is what it is. On top of that, someone is going to have to score goals for Marquette this season, and Garcia is a prime candidate. Over the last four full seasons, MU’s leader has cleared at least 40 goals, and if that’s Garcia this season, then she could find herself in the top four all-time.

Things aren’t quite as sunny for Lydia Foust, who comes into the year with 57 career goals. That’s still 12th best in program history, and she is only 12 goals away from Claire Costanza’s mark of 69 in 10th place. She has had back-to-back 25 goal seasons, including averaging 2.5 goals per game in the 10 game 2020 campaign. Foust seems clearly on pace to plunge into the top 10 by season’s end, and from there, it’s just a matter of how much the Golden Eagles need to rely on her. If she turns into a Grace Gabriel-type force, then there’s a chance that Foust could join Garcia in the 100 goal club by the time things wrap up.

We’ll also keep an eye on Hannah Greving as the season goes along. Through two seasons at Marquette, she’s already up to 35 career goals. That’s not that far off from Kenzie Brown’s 47 career goals, which stands as the 15th best mark in program history so far. Another 21 like last season, and she’ll be in 13th place all time heading into her senior season. If Greving becomes a major part of MU’s offense this spring, with 40 or 50 goals? She could shoot straight up into the top 10.

Here’s the chart at the start of the 2022 season.