The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse All-Time Caused Turnovers Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re going to look at the top 10 and a little more in caused turnovers for women’s lacrosse.

The name to know for 2021 here, just like it was in 2020, is Jocelyn Miller. The senior from Manorville, New York, entered the 2020 season with 42 career caused turnovers and promptly recorded six in six games to move from #10 to #9 all time. And then the season ended, but Miller was already missing games at that point. So we’ll never know how far she could have gone up the list last year.... but 2021 is a new campaign. Miller sits four behind Sarah Priem in 8th, nine behind Alex Gambacorta in 7th, 18 behind Allison Lane in 6th, and 20 behind Kayce Haverstick in fifth. If she can get back to a better than one-per average like she had in 2019, then another 20 this year is possible for Miller, and so is catching Haverstick.

Beneath Miller, we have two seniors from the 2020 roster who return for this season. Erin Dowdle had 24 caused turnovers as a junior and then added another 16 in just 10 games last year to get to 40. Knocking one free against Cincinnati in the season opener tied her with Jenaye Coleman for the 11th most in program history and leaves her five short of Julianna Shearer in 10th place. 1.6 per game the rest of the way would mean 20 more for her and that means top seven all time, maybe eight depending on where Miller ends up. Jules Horning has 33 career caused turnovers after creating two more in her 30 minutes of action against Cincinnati. I don’t think she can keep a two-a-game pace up all season since she only had four in 10 games a year ago. Still, one per game for the next 14 games would get her past Shearer, so we’ll see what happens.

Here’s what the chart looks like at the start of the 2022 season.