The Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Career Points Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

This rundown is going to look at men’s lacrosse and the record for career points.

We can safely say that Ryan McNamara’s career record for points is safe this year. No one is getting to 152 points by the end of this season. Same goes for Conor Gately’s second best total of 140 points.

Past that?

Well, John Wagner’s 109 is within shouting distance of Devon Cowan, Marquette’s active points leader. Through two seasons of action, Cowan has 39 goals and 16 assists for a total of 55 points. Now, yes, that’s 54 points away from Wagner, and doubling his career total in one season seems unlikely, especially since just three guys have ever recorded more than 40 points in a season for the Golden Eagles. But Cowan led the Golden Eagles in points last season with 38 (30G, 8A), and the second best returning guy... is Russell Melendez, who had 11 in seven games.

Someone has to score for Marquette this season. Might be Cowan, and if he goes nuts, there’s a chance he could shoot past the century mark this season. He was averaging over three points a game last season, so extrapolate that over a 14 game slate for MU this spring.... and that’s somewhere north of 44 points. Four points a game is 56 for the year, and look at that, that’s pushing Cowan past Wagner. If Marquette plays well enough to get into the Big East tournament? That’s an extra game to help him get there.

40 points this year will be good enough to push him past Kyle Whitlow and into the top four. If Cowan has a big enough season this year..... well, then McNamara’s record starts looking a little shaky next year, doesn’t it?

Cowan is the only active player in the top 15 in MU history, and he’s the only active player with more than 25 career points. Still, Peter Henkhaus and Blaine Fleming are in a tie for 14th place with 50 points, and there’s some guys who could get there by season’s end. Holden Patterson has 24 career points, Chris Kirschner has 22, and Garrett Moya is tied with Jake Stegman at 18 each. The more points that these guys put up, the easier it is going to be for Cowan to run wild, so hopefully a rising tide lifts all boats in 2022.

Here’s how the chart stands at the start of the 2022 season.