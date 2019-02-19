The Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Career Goals Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments..

Let’s talk about the men’s lacrosse career goals chart.

As we start the 10th season of lacrosse at Marquette, Ryan McNamara is the only player ever to record 100 goals. His career record of 102 remains the gold standard for the Golden Eagles. McNamara is also the only MU player to ever score 90 goals in a career.... and the only guy to ever hit 80 as well. Conor Gately and John Wagner maxed out at 77 goals each.

That brings us to Devon Cowan, who starts his third year of competition with 39 career goals. That’s the 11th best mark in program history, just one goal behind Peter Henkhaus and two behind both Andy DeMichiei and Kyran Clarke. Think about this: If Cowan throws in a hat trick against Bellarmine on February 12th, he will instantly become the eighth most prolific goal scorer in MU history.

As far as his upper limit goes? Well, Cowan assembled a 30 goal season last spring in just 12 games. Another 30 this year pushes him up to #5 all time. Tack on another two games because Marquette is slated to play 14 this year, and jetting past Kyle Whitlow’s 70 in fourth place isn’t impossible. If Cowan really has a great year and puts up 40? He’s the #2 scorer in MU history.

That’s it for guys in the top 16, at least for now. We’ll keep an eye on both Holden Patterson and Chris Kirschner as the season gets started. They have 20 and 17 career goals this season, so a decent season of 20 goals pushes Patterson even with Henkhaus and ties Kirschner with Bryan Badalato for what is currently 13th place.

Marquette is going to need scorers to come from somewhere this season, as the #2 returning goal scorer from last season is.... Russell Melendez, who averaged a goal a game in his seven appearances as a freshman last spring. I don’t think someone is going to come from nowhere to throw together a 35 goal season out of the gate.... but I don’t think we can rule it out, either.

Here’s what the chart looks like at the start of the 2022 season.