The Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Career Assists Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re going to talk about the best helpers in men’s lacrosse history, aka the guys with the most assists.

I’m going to go ahead and say that Conor Gately’s program record for assists of 63 is safe this season. Same goes for Ryan McNamara’s hold on second place all-time with 50. Same probably goes for Andy DeMichiei and John Wagner in third and fourth place, too.

Tyler Melnyk and Tanner Thomson in a tie for fifth? Well, you and your 30 career assists, you’re on notice. The Marquette single season record for assists in a season is 20, which Gately put up in 2013, aka Year 1 of the program. Since then, 15 assists has been cleared just four times.

Devon Cowan is sitting on 16 assists right now. I’m not predicting that he doubles his career total here, but it’s also not completely impossible. But another 15 puts him at 31, and that’s better than Melnyk and Thomson. Heck, just another eight like he had in 12 games in 2021 moves Cowan into a tie for ninth with Kyle Whitlow and Ryan Fazio at 24.

Garrett Moya joins the chat as well, as he’s up to 13 helpers in his career after posting eight in 2021. That’s good enough for the 15th most in program history, which probably tells you a lot about how hard it is to get assists in lacrosse. We’ll also keep an eye on Jake Stegman, who has 12 assists so far. Five helpers moves him to #12 all time, so there’s a lot of possibility for advancement here. Chris Kirschner has five assists in his two seasons to rank fourth amongst active Golden Eagles, so we’ll put him on the list here as well. Heck, let’s include Holden Patterson and Russell Melendez with four each. 10 assists is a lot, sure, but that sends them into the top 15 pretty quickly. Melendez seems like the more likely candidate since he put up his in just seven games as a freshman last spring.

Here’s what the chart looks like at the start of the 2022 season.