Fresh off of their resounding win over Providence on Saturday, the Associated Press voters have restored top ten status to Marquette men’s basketball. MU is back to the #10 spot in the newest AP poll poll heading into Wednesday’s Big East title showdown with Villanova.

Marquette earned 1,019 points in this week’s poll. That puts them right between #9 Michigan with 1,057 points and #11 Texas Tech, who picked up 938 points in the balloting. There’s a nice little bell curve of votes for the Golden Eagles, with the majority of the votes coming in the 9, 10, and 11 spots. Two forward thinking voters put Marquette at #6 in the country, which is very fun. Jesse Newell remains a party pooper with MU at #20 this week.

There are four Marquette opponents ranked this week. Kansas has the top spot in the group, even though they dropped three spots to #15. Kansas State made a big jump this week, going up seven spots to #16. Wisconsin is also up this week, sliding three spots to #19, as is Buffalo, who jumped four spots to #21.

Louisville and Villanova both dropped out of the top 25 this week, and they both crashed out pretty hard. They are now the unofficial #26 and #27 teams in the country, with 90 points for the Cards and 63 points for the ‘Cats.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they face those very Wildcats at Finneran Pavilion on the VU campus. If MU was to win that game, the Golden Eagles would clinch the #1 seed in the Big East tournament as well as at least a share of the regular season championship.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.