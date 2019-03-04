Over the past seven days, Marquette men’s basketball suffered two losses thanks to an absurd number of turnovers. As such, the Associated Press top 25 voters have docked them for their performance. MU is no longer a top 10 team this week, dropping down to #16 in the newest poll.

MU snagged 626 points in the polling this week. Virginia Tech got 668 points to end up in 15th place, while Nevada went tumbling along with Marquette to land in 17th with 579 points. Six voters still have the Golden Eagles as at least a top 13 team this week, including Brave Tom Bragg who still put MU at #10 this week. In his defense, that’s dropping them from #6 on his ballot last week. The majority of the votes came in the 14 through 17 spots, which makes sense based on where they landed.

Kansas is up two spots in this week’s poll to #13 to lead the way in the Marquette opponent category. Kansas State dropped two spots to #18, Buffalo rose two spots to #19, and Wisconsin dropped two spots to #21. Villanova is back in the top 25 at #23 after beating top 10 Marquette this past week, giving the Big East two ranked teams again this week. Louisville is the only MU opponent in the receiving votes department after snagging 12 points this week.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Seton Hall for the last road game of the regular season. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm Central time on FS1.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and all of MU’s various votes right here.