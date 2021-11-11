Marquette Volleyball Stays Nationally Relevant In The AVCA Poll

Marquette volleyball gained ground in the AVCA top 25 poll this week!

Gaining two points is gaining, no matter how you slice it.

Last week, the Golden Eagles had 15 points in the poll. This week, MU has 17 points! They even moved up a spot in the Receiving Votes department, going from the unofficial #29 team to #28 this time around. Miami is well in front of Marquette with 17 points, while Florida State has 10 points right behind the Golden Eagles.

We had a tiny change in the rankings of Marquette’s opponents this season. Last week’s #1 team Texas lost, but that didn’t cause any upheaval other than Louisville taking the top spot and the Longhorns going down one. Wisconsin didn’t move at all from their #4 spot a week ago. Kentucky dropped from #5 to #7, but that has nothing to do with UT and instead is because the Wildcats lost in five sets to South Carolina on Thursday. The other tiny change for the teams that MU has played this year came from Creighton, as the Bluejays went from #24 to #23 somewhat thanks to Tennessee tumbling two spots from their #22 ranking last week.

Marquette is on the road this weekend for a pair of matches. They’ll get a chance to clinch a Big East tournament berth on Saturday afternoon when they visit Xavier, and then they’ll be in Indianapolis to face Butler on Sunday afternoon.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.