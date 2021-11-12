Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs New Hampshire Wildcats

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) vs New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0)

THE DATE: Friday, November 12, 2021

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Bob Brainerd and Brian Butch on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee, available via Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Our friends at Draft Kings don’t have a line on this game, but I’m seeing Marquette -20 elsewhere.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 89% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-62.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.8, making it the 45th most potentially exciting game out of the 80 scheduled between Division 1 opponents today.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (10 pts, 2 rebs, 9 ast in MU’s opener)

Darryl Morsell (21 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast)

Justin Lewis (17 pts, 11 rebs, 1 ast)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8 pts, 7 rebs, 1 ast)

Kur Kuath (7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Greg Elliott remains suspended for a violation of team rules and what Shaka Smart referred to as a “lapse in judgement.” Emarion Ellis did not play in the opener, while Keeyan Itejere is redshirting this season.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PROJECTED LINEUP