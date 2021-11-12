Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs New Hampshire Wildcats

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) vs New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0)
THE DATE: Friday, November 12, 2021
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Bob Brainerd and Brian Butch on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee, available via Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Our friends at Draft Kings don’t have a line on this game, but I’m seeing Marquette -20 elsewhere.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 89% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-62.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.8, making it the 45th most potentially exciting game out of the 80 scheduled between Division 1 opponents today.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (10 pts, 2 rebs, 9 ast in MU’s opener)
- Darryl Morsell (21 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast)
- Justin Lewis (17 pts, 11 rebs, 1 ast)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8 pts, 7 rebs, 1 ast)
- Kur Kuath (7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast)
MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Greg Elliott remains suspended for a violation of team rules and what Shaka Smart referred to as a “lapse in judgement.” Emarion Ellis did not play in the opener, while Keeyan Itejere is redshirting this season.
NEW HAMPSHIRE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Blondeau Tchoukuiegno (12 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast in UNH’s opener)
- Nick Johnson (10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 ast)
- Nick Guadarrama (13 pts, 5 rebs, 4 ast)
- Jayden Martinez (20 pts, 10 rebs, 3 ast)
- Chris Lester (5 pts, 3 rebs)
