Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #11 Illinois Fighting Illini

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) vs Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 15, 2021

THE TIME: 6:00pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wi

THE TELEVISION: FS1, With Brandon Gaudin and Donny Marshall on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +9 thanks to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Illinois an 81% chance of victory, projecting the score to be 77-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: The 2nd most exciting game of the day, KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 54.4.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.5 pts, 1.5 rebs, 6.0 ast, 2.0 stl)

Darryl Morsell (23.5 pts, 3.5 rebs, 3.5 ast)

Justin Lewis (17.0 pts, 11.0 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.5 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (7.5 pts, 5.5 rebs, 1.5 stl)

Kur Kuath (3.5 pts, 3.0 rebs, 2.0 blk)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Greg Elliot remains out for this game with a suspension after a “lapse in judgement.” If you missed it, Keeyan Itejere is redshirting this season. Tyler Kolek appeared to pick up a bit of a knee-related knock during the New Hampshire game. He was able to finish the game and there has been no news of him being out, but maybe that’s something to watch.

ILLINOIS PROJECTED LINEUP

Andre Curbelo (8.0 pts, 4.0 rebs, 7.0 ast, 2.0 stl)

Trent Frazier (12.0 pts, 4.0 rebs, 2.0 stl)

Jacob Grandison (17.5 pts, 5.5 rebs, 1.0 ast)

Coleman Hawkins (15.0 pts, 10.0 rebs, 3.5 ast, 2.5 stl, 2.5 blk)

Omar Payne (4.5 pts, 2.0 rebs, 1.5 blk)

ILLINOIS LINEUP NOTE: Star big man Kofi Cockburn will be out for this game, the third game of a three game suspension handed down by the NCAA.