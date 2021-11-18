Charleston Classic Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Ole Miss Rebels

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) vs Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)
THE DATE: Thursday, November 18, 2021
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina
THE TELEVISION: ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli on the call
THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +4 thanks to our friends at Draft Kings
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Ole Miss a 61% chance of victory with a predicted score of 71-67.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 58.2, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 44 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.7 pts, 2.7 rebs, 5.7 ast, 2.0 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (22.7 pts, 4.0 rebs, 2.7 ast)
- Justin Lewis (17.0 pts, 8.7 rebs, 1.3 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.7 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.7 stl)
- Kur Kuath (4.7 pts, 3.7 rebs, 3.0 blk)
MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Greg Elliott remains suspended for this game due to what head coach Shaka Smart termed a “lapse in judgment.” This will be the fifth and final game of his suspension.
OLE MISS PROJECTED LINEUP
- Jarkel Joiner (18.0 pts, 3.0 rebs, 4.5 ast)
- Austin Crowley (12.0 pts, 2.5 rebs, 6.5 ast, 2.5 stl)
- Luis Rodriguez (10.5 pts, 5.0 rebs, 3.0 ast, 2.5 stl)
- Jaemyn Brakefield (9.0 pts, 5.5 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.0 blk)
- Nysier Brooks (6.5 pts, 5.5 rebs)
THE CHARLESTON CLASSIC SCHEDULE FOR THE DAY
1pm Central: St. Bonaventure vs Boise State, ESPN2
2:30pm Central: Clemson vs Temple, ESPN2
6pm Central: Marquette vs Ole Miss, ESPN2
8:30pm Central: Elon vs West Virginia, ESPN2
Loading comments...