Charleston Classic Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Ole Miss Rebels

The Golden Eagles get started in their multi-team event for the year with an eye on building off Monday’s upset of #10 Illinois.

By Brewtown Andy
Oklahoma v Mississippi Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) vs Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

THE DATE: Thursday, November 18, 2021

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 thanks to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Ole Miss a 61% chance of victory with a predicted score of 71-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 58.2, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 44 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (9.7 pts, 2.7 rebs, 5.7 ast, 2.0 stl)
  • Darryl Morsell (22.7 pts, 4.0 rebs, 2.7 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (17.0 pts, 8.7 rebs, 1.3 stl)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.7 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.7 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (4.7 pts, 3.7 rebs, 3.0 blk)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Greg Elliott remains suspended for this game due to what head coach Shaka Smart termed a “lapse in judgment.” This will be the fifth and final game of his suspension.

OLE MISS PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Jarkel Joiner (18.0 pts, 3.0 rebs, 4.5 ast)
  • Austin Crowley (12.0 pts, 2.5 rebs, 6.5 ast, 2.5 stl)
  • Luis Rodriguez (10.5 pts, 5.0 rebs, 3.0 ast, 2.5 stl)
  • Jaemyn Brakefield (9.0 pts, 5.5 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.0 blk)
  • Nysier Brooks (6.5 pts, 5.5 rebs)

THE CHARLESTON CLASSIC SCHEDULE FOR THE DAY

1pm Central: St. Bonaventure vs Boise State, ESPN2
2:30pm Central: Clemson vs Temple, ESPN2
6pm Central: Marquette vs Ole Miss, ESPN2
8:30pm Central: Elon vs West Virginia, ESPN2

