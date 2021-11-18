Charleston Classic Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Ole Miss Rebels

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) vs Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

THE DATE: Thursday, November 18, 2021

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Ole Miss a 61% chance of victory with a predicted score of 71-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 58.2, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 44 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.7 pts, 2.7 rebs, 5.7 ast, 2.0 stl)

Darryl Morsell (22.7 pts, 4.0 rebs, 2.7 ast)

Justin Lewis (17.0 pts, 8.7 rebs, 1.3 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.7 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.7 stl)

Kur Kuath (4.7 pts, 3.7 rebs, 3.0 blk)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Greg Elliott remains suspended for this game due to what head coach Shaka Smart termed a “lapse in judgment.” This will be the fifth and final game of his suspension.

OLE MISS PROJECTED LINEUP

Jarkel Joiner (18.0 pts, 3.0 rebs, 4.5 ast)

Austin Crowley (12.0 pts, 2.5 rebs, 6.5 ast, 2.5 stl)

Luis Rodriguez (10.5 pts, 5.0 rebs, 3.0 ast, 2.5 stl)

Jaemyn Brakefield (9.0 pts, 5.5 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.0 blk)

Nysier Brooks (6.5 pts, 5.5 rebs)

THE CHARLESTON CLASSIC SCHEDULE FOR THE DAY

1pm Central: St. Bonaventure vs Boise State, ESPN2

2:30pm Central: Clemson vs Temple, ESPN2

6pm Central: Marquette vs Ole Miss, ESPN2

8:30pm Central: Elon vs West Virginia, ESPN2