Charleston Classic Championship Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) vs #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0)

THE DATE: Sunday, November 21, 2021

THE TIME: 6:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina

THE TELEVISION: ESPN, with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives St. Bonaventure a 66% chance of victory with a predicted score of 72-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.0, making it the seventh most potentially exciting game out of the 49 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (10.0 pts, 3.8 rebs, 6.2 ast, 1.2 stl)

Darryl Morsell (20.2 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3.0 ast)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.0 pts, 5.0 rebs, 1.2 stl)

Justin Lewis (17.8 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.2 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 3.8 rebs, 3.2 blk)

ST. BONAVENTURE PROJECTED LINEUP

Kyle Lofton (18.3 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.0 stl)

Jaren Holmes (16.8 pts, 7.0 rebs, 2.8 ast, 1.0 stl)

Dominick Welch (9.8 pts, 5.8 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.3 blk)

Jalen Adaway (13.3 pts, 5.7 rebs, 2.3 ast)

Osun Osunniyi (6.3 pts, 7.0 rebs, 1.5 ast, 3.8 blks)

THE FULL CHARLESTON CLASSIC SCHEDULE FOR TODAY:

9:30am Central: Temple vs Elon, ESPNU

Noon Central: Boise State vs Ole Miss, ESPN2

4pm Central: Clemson vs West Virginia, ESPN2

6:30pm Central: Marquette vs #22 St. Bonaventure, ESPN