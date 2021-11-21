Charleston Classic Championship Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) vs #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0)
THE DATE: Sunday, November 21, 2021
THE TIME: 6:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina
THE TELEVISION: ESPN, with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli on the call
THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives St. Bonaventure a 66% chance of victory with a predicted score of 72-67.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.0, making it the seventh most potentially exciting game out of the 49 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (10.0 pts, 3.8 rebs, 6.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (20.2 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3.0 ast)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.0 pts, 5.0 rebs, 1.2 stl)
- Justin Lewis (17.8 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 3.8 rebs, 3.2 blk)
ST. BONAVENTURE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Kyle Lofton (18.3 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Jaren Holmes (16.8 pts, 7.0 rebs, 2.8 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Dominick Welch (9.8 pts, 5.8 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
- Jalen Adaway (13.3 pts, 5.7 rebs, 2.3 ast)
- Osun Osunniyi (6.3 pts, 7.0 rebs, 1.5 ast, 3.8 blks)
THE FULL CHARLESTON CLASSIC SCHEDULE FOR TODAY:
9:30am Central: Temple vs Elon, ESPNU
Noon Central: Boise State vs Ole Miss, ESPN2
4pm Central: Clemson vs West Virginia, ESPN2
6:30pm Central: Marquette vs #22 St. Bonaventure, ESPN
