Charleston Classic Championship Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies

The tournament title is on the line in South Carolina!

By Brewtown Andy
St. Bonaventure Mascot Getty Images

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) vs #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0)

THE DATE: Sunday, November 21, 2021

THE TIME: 6:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina

THE TELEVISION: ESPN, with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives St. Bonaventure a 66% chance of victory with a predicted score of 72-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.0, making it the seventh most potentially exciting game out of the 49 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (10.0 pts, 3.8 rebs, 6.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
  • Darryl Morsell (20.2 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3.0 ast)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.0 pts, 5.0 rebs, 1.2 stl)
  • Justin Lewis (17.8 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 3.8 rebs, 3.2 blk)

ST. BONAVENTURE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Kyle Lofton (18.3 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.0 stl)
  • Jaren Holmes (16.8 pts, 7.0 rebs, 2.8 ast, 1.0 stl)
  • Dominick Welch (9.8 pts, 5.8 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
  • Jalen Adaway (13.3 pts, 5.7 rebs, 2.3 ast)
  • Osun Osunniyi (6.3 pts, 7.0 rebs, 1.5 ast, 3.8 blks)

THE FULL CHARLESTON CLASSIC SCHEDULE FOR TODAY:

9:30am Central: Temple vs Elon, ESPNU
Noon Central: Boise State vs Ole Miss, ESPN2
4pm Central: Clemson vs West Virginia, ESPN2
6:30pm Central: Marquette vs #22 St. Bonaventure, ESPN

