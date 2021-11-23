Marquette Volleyball Closes The Regular Season Holding Steady In The AVCA Poll

If I’m not mistaken, amidst everything else that was going on last week Monday, we forgot to do a Marquette volleyball/AVCA top 25 poll update. Let’s get everyone up to speed quickly:

Last week, Marquette snagged 19 points in the poll.

This past weekend, Marquette went 2-0 and clinched a share of the Big East regular season title.

On Monday, Marquette snagged 19 points in the AVCA top 25 poll.

BUSINESS AS USUAL.

San Diego has 28 points to be the unofficial #28 team in the country one spot ahead of Marquette. Florida State is running behind MU at unofficial #30 and they only grabbed up eight total points in the polling. I feel like the voters have coalesced around a group of maaaaaaaybe 26 teams that they mostly all like.

Wisconsin blah blah Kentucky blah blah Marquette schedule blah blah. The Badgers are still #5 in the poll, just like they were last week, and the same can be said for the Wildcats, who are holding down their #8 spot. As always, Creighton is the only Big East team in the top 25, and they are at 22, one spot down from last week.

Marquette starts off the Big East tournament this coming Friday at home at the McGuire Center as the #2 seed in the four team field. They’ll be taking on #3 Connecticut in the semifinals with first serve set for 12:30pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.