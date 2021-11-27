Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Northern Illinois Huskies

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) vs Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4)

THE DATE: Saturday, November 27, 2021

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Lane Grindle and Brian Butch on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -21 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 97% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-58.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 9.3, making it the 50th most potentially exciting game out of the 55 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.3 pts, 3.7 rebs, 5.2 ast, 1.0 stl)

Darryl Morsell (17.3 pts, 3.8 rebs, 3.0 ast)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (4.5 pts, 4.7 rebs, 1.0 stl)

Justin Lewis (17.7 pts, 8.5 rebs, 1.0 ast, 1.2 stl)

Kur Kuath (6.2 pts, 4.0 rebs, 2.8 blks)

NORTHERN ILLINOIS PROJECTED LINEUP

Kaleb Thornton (6.2 pts, 2.0 rebs, 2.6 ast)

Trendon Hankerson (11.8 pts, 3.8 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.8 stl)

Darweshi Hunter (5.8 pts, 3.2 rebs)

Anthony Crump (3.8 pts, 4.6 rebs, 1.8 ast)

Chris Osten (1.2 pts, 2.6 rebs)

NORTHERN ILLINOIS LINEUP NOTE: The Huskies have used four different starting lineups already this season and have changed their starters from the previous game in each of the last three games. The change last time out? Chris Osten (6’9”, 210 lbs) going in for Keshawn Williams (6’3”. 175 lbs). Did I say this made sense? No, I did not.