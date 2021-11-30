Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Jackson State Tigers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) vs Jackson State Tigers (1-5)
THE DATE: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
THE TIME: 8pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Rich Waltz, Pete Gillen, and Desmond Purnell on the call
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -18.5 according to our friends at Draft Kings
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 93% chance of victory with a predicted score of 76-59.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 13.5, making it the 31st most potentially exciting game out of the 36 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.6 pts, 3.7 rebs, 5.1 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (16.3 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.9 ast)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (4.1 pts, 4.1 rebs)
- Justin Lewis (17.3 pts, 8.1 rebs, 1.3 stl)
- Kur Kuath (6.4 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.9 blk)
JACKSON STATE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Jonas James (5.7 pts, 1.8 rebs, 3.0 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Gabe Watson (15.3 pts, 2.3 rebs, 1.3 ast)
- Ken Evans (6.0 pts, 4.8 rebs, 2.3 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Chris Freeman (3.7 pts, 2.7 rebs)
- Jayveous McKinnis (12.2 pts, 10.3 rebs, 1.8 stl, 2.5 blk)
Loading comments...