Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Jackson State Tigers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) vs Jackson State Tigers (1-5)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Rich Waltz, Pete Gillen, and Desmond Purnell on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -18.5 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 93% chance of victory with a predicted score of 76-59.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 13.5, making it the 31st most potentially exciting game out of the 36 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.6 pts, 3.7 rebs, 5.1 ast, 1.1 stl)

Darryl Morsell (16.3 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.9 ast)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (4.1 pts, 4.1 rebs)

Justin Lewis (17.3 pts, 8.1 rebs, 1.3 stl)

Kur Kuath (6.4 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.9 blk)

JACKSON STATE PROJECTED LINEUP