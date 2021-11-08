2021-22 Marquette Men’s Basketball Preview Roundtable: Assists Leader?

The 2021-22 college basketball season is quickly approaching, and thus, we turn our attention to previewing the upcoming Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball season.

To that end, we’ve got a stacked up list of questions about the forthcoming campaign, and we’ve gotten the #mubbPAC of Paint Touches, Anonymous Eagle, and Cracked Sidewalks back together to take a crack at answering them. There will be a new question every weekday afternoon between now and the start of the season, so be sure to stop back every day to find the new one.

Onwards, then, to the question of the day!

Who will lead Marquette in assists this season?

Joe McCann, Cracked Sidewalks: I’ll go with Darryl Morsell on this one. He’s not a point guard, but who really is? He averaged 2.8 assists per game at an assist rate per KenPom of 19.3% for the Terps last year. Considering the minutes he’s likely going to get at Marquette, that puts him in a good position to lead this team in assists. Whoever does probably won’t have a lot. We may have like four guys somewhere between two and three per game.

Ben Snider, Anonymous Eagle: This will be a role Greg Elliott fills more than other years I think. With the Pure Point Guard role being figured out among the transfers and freshmen, Elliott will be a staple on the floor and he showed a definite ability to swing the ball around when he needs to. I think he’ll take on the role of Swiss Army Knife in a way that will get him a lot of assists and hustle plays. Fans will come out of this season glad that Greg was able to put together a season with consistent results and one of the best contributors to the blooming squad.

Tim Blair, Cracked Sidewalks: Morsell, but he’ll be pushed by Tyler Kolek.

Patrick Leary, Anonymous Eagle: Your guess is as good as mine. It would be awesome for the answer to be Greg Elliott, meaning he finally delivered on what he was brought in to do a whole five years ago. Whoever it is, it likely won’t be by more than a half assist per game.

Alan Bykowski, Cracked Sidewalks: Tough call for me between Tyler Kolek and Morsell. I’ll lean Kolek because I think he’ll have the ball in his hands and will draw pressure at the arc, which should open him up to find other guys. I also think he’s going to be a weapon on the break because he’s the guy that can accurately put the lob at the rim for guys like Kur Kuath and Oso Ighodaro.

John Gunville, Anonymous Eagle: This is the toughest question to answer out of this roundtable for sure. I’ll go with Kolek as he’s likely to have the most minutes bringing the ball up the court and being asked to facilitate the offense. But Morsell and Elliott should be right behind him, and I could easily see either of those guys passing Kolek up in the assist department.

Andrei Greska, Paint Touches: No idea. I’ll say Kolek but really it’s a wild guess.

Phil Bush, Cracked Sidewalks: Committee? Seriously though, with this roster, who could possibly know? This team will not be a “PG triggers the action every time” type of offense so I choose the field.

Brewtown Andy, Cracked Sidewalks: Just for the sake of saying a different name and for the sake of sticking with my impact freshman pick, I’m going to go with Kam Jones. If I’m right on Jones getting a lot of minutes from the coaching staff, then he’s got a shot to be the guy on the top of the stat chart at the end of the season. I also think it’s entirely possible and even likely that we have at least five different guys who end up leading the team in assists in a game by the time March rolls around. With that in mind, Jones might the top guy, but we might have to go out to two or three decimal places to prove it.