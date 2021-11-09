Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Southern Illinois Edwardsville

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) vs Southern Illinois Edwardsville (0-0)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Matt Schumacher and Dickey Simpkins on the call

THE GOOD NEWS IS: You’re allowed to watch the entire game if you get FS2. FS1 will be doing whip-around coverage starting at 5:30pm Central and running until 9:30pm. Only Villanova (3:30pm start on FS1) and Marquette get their own broadcast window.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live, which is where everyone else will have to go if they want to watch their game uninterrupted.

THE RADIO: 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee, available via Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Our friends at Draft Kings don’t have a line on this game, but I’m seeing Marquette -20 elsewhere.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory with a predicted score of 80-60.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 10.3, making it the 89th most potentially exciting game out of the 120 scheduled between Division 1 opponents today.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Darryl Morsell

Tyler Kolek

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Justin Lewis

Kur Kuath

SIUE PROJECTED LINEUP