Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #4 UCLA Bruins

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) vs #4 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12)
THE DATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021
THE TIME: 8:30pm Central
BREAKING!!! Due to an issue with UCLA’s aircraft that resulted in a travel delay, Saturday’s game has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. CT on FS2. The game was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. #MUBB @UCLAMBB@BIGEASTMBB pic.twitter.com/oBVXdHYlcA— Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 11, 2021
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS2, presumably still with Aaron Goldsmith and Jim Jackson on the call after the time change, hopefully from Milwaukee
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette +6 according to our friends at Draft Kings
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives UCLA a 73% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-73.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 63.9, making it the eighth most potentially exciting game out of the 92 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.9 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.5 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Kam Jones (8.3 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.6 ast)
- Darryl Morsell (14.1 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.8 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Kur Kuath (6.3 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.7 blk)
UCLA PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyger Campbell (12.6 pts, 2.5 rebs, 3.8 ast)
- Johnny Juzang (17.1 pts, 4.9 rebs, 2.1 ast)
- Jules Bernard (14.0 pts, 4.4 rebs, 2.6 ast)
- Jaime Jaquez (13.6 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Myles Johnson (5.5 pts, 6.8 rebs, 1.0 stl, 1.8 blk)
