Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #4 UCLA Bruins

The Golden Eagles host their second ranked foe of the season.

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 27 Div I Men’s Championship - Sweet Sixteen - Team v Team Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) vs #4 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021

THE TIME: 8:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, presumably still with Aaron Goldsmith and Jim Jackson on the call after the time change, hopefully from Milwaukee

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +6 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives UCLA a 73% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 63.9, making it the eighth most potentially exciting game out of the 92 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (6.9 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.5 ast, 1.4 stl)
  • Kam Jones (8.3 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.6 ast)
  • Darryl Morsell (14.1 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.8 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (6.3 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.7 blk)

UCLA PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyger Campbell (12.6 pts, 2.5 rebs, 3.8 ast)
  • Johnny Juzang (17.1 pts, 4.9 rebs, 2.1 ast)
  • Jules Bernard (14.0 pts, 4.4 rebs, 2.6 ast)
  • Jaime Jaquez (13.6 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Myles Johnson (5.5 pts, 6.8 rebs, 1.0 stl, 1.8 blk)

