Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #4 UCLA Bruins

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) vs #4 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021

THE TIME: 8:30pm Central

BREAKING!!! Due to an issue with UCLA’s aircraft that resulted in a travel delay, Saturday’s game has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. CT on FS2. The game was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. #MUBB @UCLAMBB@BIGEASTMBB pic.twitter.com/oBVXdHYlcA — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 11, 2021

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, presumably still with Aaron Goldsmith and Jim Jackson on the call after the time change, hopefully from Milwaukee

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +6 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives UCLA a 73% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 63.9, making it the eighth most potentially exciting game out of the 92 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.9 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.5 ast, 1.4 stl)

Kam Jones (8.3 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.6 ast)

Darryl Morsell (14.1 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.8 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)

Kur Kuath (6.3 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.7 blk)

UCLA PROJECTED LINEUP