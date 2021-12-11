The Marquette/UCLA Game Start Time Has Changed

Your Saturday afternoon plans have changed.

Very late on Friday night (11:40pm Central time!), Marquette men’s basketball announced that Saturday’s game against #4 UCLA has been changed.

BREAKING!!! Due to an issue with UCLA’s aircraft that resulted in a travel delay, Saturday’s game has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. CT on FS2. The game was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. #MUBB @UCLAMBB@BIGEASTMBB pic.twitter.com/oBVXdHYlcA — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 11, 2021

Due to an issue with UCLA’s plane out of Los Angeles that has delayed their arrival in Milwaukee to an unexplained degree, the game can no longer be played at 1:30pm Central time on Fox. Instead, it will tipoff at 8:30pm Central at Fiserv Forum, and the broadcast will be on FS2 instead.

None of this is fun, of course. A mid-afternoon nationally televised game on big fancy broadcast Fox was going to be neat. Instead, because that’s where Fox Sports has space on the schedule tomorrow, they’ll be on the third tier channel that’s hit-and-miss as to whether or not it’s on your cable package.

The good news is that whatever the issue with the plane was, everyone with the UCLA travel group is apparently okay. I’m just connecting the dots here, but if there was some sort of emergency landing that caused injuries or something in that general direction, I’m sure that the news on that would have already broken. That kind of thing is much more newsworthy than “hey, we have to delay a game.”

Now, the real question is whether or not the Marquette team has already gone to bed and won’t find out this news until they wake up in the morning to go to their already scheduled pre-game routine events like shootaround or breakfast or whatever. Heck, I bet there’s some Marquette fans that won’t see this until the morning. Don’t go to brunch with plans to arrive at Fiserv some time after 12:30, y’all!