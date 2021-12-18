Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at #22 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) at #22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, December 18, 2021
THE TIME: 3pm Central
THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brock Bowling and Dickey Simpkins on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier an 83% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-70.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 43.7, making it the 25th most potentially exciting game out of the 76 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.3 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.6 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Kam Jones (7.8 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.5 ast)
- Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.8 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.4 pts, 7.8 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Kur Kuath (5.9 pts, 4.5 rebs, 2.9 blk)
XAVIER PROJECTED LINEUP
- Nate Johnson (12.9 pts, 3.3 rebs, 1.0 ast)
- Paul Scruggs (11.3 pts, 4.5 rebs, 4.1 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Colby Jones (12.5 pts, 8.2 rebs, 3.1 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Jerome Hunter (6.2 pts, 5.3 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Zach Freemantle (8.8 pts, 3.8 rebs, 2.0 ast)
Loading comments...