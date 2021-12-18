Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at #22 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) at #22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 18, 2021

THE TIME: 3pm Central

THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brock Bowling and Dickey Simpkins on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier an 83% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 43.7, making it the 25th most potentially exciting game out of the 76 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.3 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.6 ast, 1.6 stl)

Kam Jones (7.8 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.5 ast)

Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.8 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.4 pts, 7.8 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.9 pts, 4.5 rebs, 2.9 blk)

XAVIER PROJECTED LINEUP