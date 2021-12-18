 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at #22 Xavier Musketeers

What awaits at Cintas Center for the Golden Eagles?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Marq vs Xavier

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) at #22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 18, 2021

THE TIME: 3pm Central

THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brock Bowling and Dickey Simpkins on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier an 83% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 43.7, making it the 25th most potentially exciting game out of the 76 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (6.3 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.6 ast, 1.6 stl)
  • Kam Jones (7.8 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.5 ast)
  • Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.8 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (15.4 pts, 7.8 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (5.9 pts, 4.5 rebs, 2.9 blk)

XAVIER PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Nate Johnson (12.9 pts, 3.3 rebs, 1.0 ast)
  • Paul Scruggs (11.3 pts, 4.5 rebs, 4.1 ast, 1.5 stl)
  • Colby Jones (12.5 pts, 8.2 rebs, 3.1 ast, 1.6 stl)
  • Jerome Hunter (6.2 pts, 5.3 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
  • Zach Freemantle (8.8 pts, 3.8 rebs, 2.0 ast)

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...