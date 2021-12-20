Marquette Gets Wrecked In The Fourth Quarter By Seton Hall

For 30 minutes and 56 seconds on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey, Marquette women’s basketball played Seton Hall to a standstill. Sure, the Pirates had led by as many as nine at one point in the second quarter and as many as seven in the third, but that didn’t matter now. Karissa McLaughlin’s three-pointer — one of six in the game for the Purdue transfer — with 9:24 to play drew the two teams even at 51 apiece.

And then Seton Hall scored the next 16 in a row.

Marquette did not score again until there was just 2:55 left to play, and that was a split pair of free throws by Lauren Van Kleunen. McLaughlin added two buckets for what amounted to garbage time in the final minute, and so the Golden Eagles return home to Milwaukee with a 69-57 loss to the Pirates. MU is now 2-1 in the Big East, while the Pirates rise to 1-2.

That’s pretty much all there is to say about this game. None of the other 34 minutes matter in terms of telling this story. From 9:23 to 3:13 in the fourth quarter, just a shade over six full minutes, Seton Hall shot 7-for-10 from the field to score those 16 consecutive points. Meanwhile, on the other end, Marquette missed seven straight shots and committed two of their 16 turnovers in the game to do their part of the 16-0 stretch.

Sure, Marquette did not play very well in the other 34 minutes. Drop out those seven misses, and MU still has an effective field goal percentage of just 42% in this game. Liza Karlen, Jordan King, and Chloe Marotta combined to go 9-for-32 in this game which was not helpful as the Pirates limited Lauren Van Kleunen to just eight attempts from the field in 32 minutes and LVK only got two of those to go.

But they were tied with nine minutes and change to go. The thing was right there for them, and poof then it was gone.

McLaughlin’s 6-for-10 long range shooting propelled her to a game high 26 points, while Karlen ended up with a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Highlights? They come to us courtesy of Fox Sports, as this game was on FS1, and GoMarquette.com.

Up Next: One last home game before Christmas. It will be Marquette’s final non-conference game of the season as well. Cincinnati will be at the McGuire Center for a 1pm Central time tip off on Wednesday afternoon. The Bearcats are 7-4 on the season so far and come in on a three game winning streak, including an 82-73 home win over Xavier.