Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs RV Connecticut Huskies

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 0-1 Big East) vs RV Connecticut Huskies (9-3, 0-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, December 21st, 2021

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Fitzgerald and Donny Marshall calling the game

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, listenable online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +4.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives 61% chance of a victory to UConn, with the predicted score being 73-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com’s wonderful Thrill Score metric has this game at a 65.0, which makes it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 52 Division 1 games scheduled.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.4 pts, 4.1 rebs, 5.8 ast, 1.7 stl)

Kam Jones (7.7 pts, 1.5 rebs, 1.6 ast)

Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.8 rebs, 2.8 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.3 pts, 7.8 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.3 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.0 blk)

UCONN PROJECTED LINEUP

R.J. Cole (16.0 pts, 3.6 rebs, 4.5 ast, 1.6 stl)

Tyrese Martin (13.1 pts, 7.4 rebs, 1.6 ast)

Andre Jackson (6.9 pts, 8.1 rebs, 2.6 ast, 1.3 stl)

Isaiah Whaley (7.8 pts, 5.2 rebs, 1.5 ast, 2.3 blk)

Akok Akok (4.8 pts, 4.8 rebs, 1.4 blk)

UCONN LINEUP NOTE: Adama Sanogo has missed the Huskies’ last four games with an abdominal injury. The 6’9” big man started each of the eight games before that while averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley thought it might be possible that Sanogo gets “limited minutes” in this game.