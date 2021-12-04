Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at #23 Wisconsin Badgers

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (7-1) at #23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 4, 2021

THE TIME: 11:30am Central, for some insane reason

THE LOCATION: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Aaron Goldsmith and Jim Jackson on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Wisconsin a 79% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-65.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.3, making it the 19th most potentially exciting games out of the 92 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.1 pts, 3.6 rebs, 5.0 ast, 1.4 stl)

Darryl Morsell (15.3 pts, 3.4 rebs, 3.1 ast)

Kam Jones (7.9 pts, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 ast)

Justin Lewis (16.1 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.3 stl)

Kur Kuath (6.6 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.1 blk)

WISCONSIN PROJECTED LINEUP