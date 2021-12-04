Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at #23 Wisconsin Badgers

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (7-1) at #23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1)
THE DATE: Saturday, December 4, 2021
THE TIME: 11:30am Central, for some insane reason
THE LOCATION: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Aaron Goldsmith and Jim Jackson on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 according to our friends at Draft Kings
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Wisconsin a 79% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-65.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.3, making it the 19th most potentially exciting games out of the 92 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.1 pts, 3.6 rebs, 5.0 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (15.3 pts, 3.4 rebs, 3.1 ast)
- Kam Jones (7.9 pts, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 ast)
- Justin Lewis (16.1 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.3 stl)
- Kur Kuath (6.6 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.1 blk)
WISCONSIN PROJECTED LINEUP
- Chucky Hepburn (6.3 pts, 2.4 rebs, 1.7 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Brad Davison (15.3 pts, 4.6 rebs, 1.9 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Johnny Davis (19.3 pts, 5.7 rebs, 2.7 ast, 1.8 stl)
- Tyler Wahl (9.3 pts, 4.7 rebs, 1.6 blk)
- Steven Crowl (8.6 pts, 4.9 rebs)
