 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 4, 2021

Hey, look at that, 23 nationally televised games!

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Saint Mary’s v Gonzaga Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

So I’m putting the Marquette/Wisconsin Game Thread together for the site, and part of that is noting KenPom’s Thrill Score and remarking on where it ranks in the national picture. That’s when I realized that there were 92 men’s college basketball games scheduled today.

I wandered over to ESPN.com to scroll through the list of games to see the national television schedule..... and boy howdy, there are 23 nationally televised games today! That’s absolutely worth doing a Viewing Guide!

Okay, yes, one of them is a ranked Seton Hall team hosting a Division 2 team as a regular season game. They can’t all be award winners.

There are 14 (!) other ranked teams in action on national TV today. That’s a pretty good setup, and five of them are on the road. That always increases the chance that we see an upset, although one of them is a guarantee that we won’t see an upset.

That’s the best game of the day, and it’s Gonzaga traveling a little bit west to host #16 Alabama in Seattle. Technically a neutral site game, I guess, because it’s not The Kennel, but let’s be clear: There will clearly be more Gonzaga fans than Alabama fans in Climate Pledge Arena.

Here’s your full schedule of nationally televised games for the day! There’s a bunch more on streaming, so if you catch something that’s a barnburner, shout it out in the comments for everyone else to flip on.

Saturday College Basketball Viewing Guide: 12/4/21

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM Saint Joseph's at #6 Villanova FS1
#18 Memphis at Ole Miss ESPN2
Nyack College at #25 Seton Hall FS2
Clemson at Miami ACC Network
Robert Morris at Milwaukee ESPNU
Nebraska at Indiana Big Ten Network
11:30 AM Marquette at #23 Wisconsin Fox
Noon San Diego State at #24 Michigan CBS
1:00 PM #13 Tennessee at Colorado FS1
Yale at #21 Auburn ESPNU
Rhode Island at Providence CBS Sports Network
Louisville at NC State ESPN2
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACC Network
3:00 PM Little Rock at #10 Arkansas SEC Network
#12 BYU at Missouri State CBS Sports Network
Grambling State at #17 Connecticut FS2
Loyola Chicago at DePaul FS1
Penn at Temple ESPNU
Syracuse at Florida State ACC Network
4:00 PM Toledo at #22 Michigan State Big Ten Network
7:00 PM #16 Alabama at #3 Gonzaga ESPN2
Missouri at #5 Baylor ESPNU
8:00 PM #19 Iowa State at Creighton FS1

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...