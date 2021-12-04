Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 4, 2021

So I’m putting the Marquette/Wisconsin Game Thread together for the site, and part of that is noting KenPom’s Thrill Score and remarking on where it ranks in the national picture. That’s when I realized that there were 92 men’s college basketball games scheduled today.

I wandered over to ESPN.com to scroll through the list of games to see the national television schedule..... and boy howdy, there are 23 nationally televised games today! That’s absolutely worth doing a Viewing Guide!

Okay, yes, one of them is a ranked Seton Hall team hosting a Division 2 team as a regular season game. They can’t all be award winners.

There are 14 (!) other ranked teams in action on national TV today. That’s a pretty good setup, and five of them are on the road. That always increases the chance that we see an upset, although one of them is a guarantee that we won’t see an upset.

That’s the best game of the day, and it’s Gonzaga traveling a little bit west to host #16 Alabama in Seattle. Technically a neutral site game, I guess, because it’s not The Kennel, but let’s be clear: There will clearly be more Gonzaga fans than Alabama fans in Climate Pledge Arena.

Here’s your full schedule of nationally televised games for the day! There’s a bunch more on streaming, so if you catch something that’s a barnburner, shout it out in the comments for everyone else to flip on.