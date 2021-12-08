 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at Kansas State Wildcats

The Golden Eagles hit the road for the second straight game. Can they get a different result than Saturday in Madison?

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

THE DATE: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2, with Lowell Galindo and Lance Blanks on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +1.5 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Kansas State a 65% chance of victory with a predicted score of 75-71.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 54.2, making ith the sixth most potentially exciting game out of the 53 Division 1 games scheduled for the day

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (7.7 pts, 3.6 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Kam Jones (7.6 pts, 1.3 rebs, 1.7 ast)
  • Darryl Morsell (14.8 pts, 3.8 rebs, 2.9 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (15.9 pts, 7.6 rebs, 1.1 ast, 1.1 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (6.1 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.8 blk)

KANSAS STATE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Markquis Nowell (12.3 pts, 3.6 rebs, 3.1 ast, 2.0 stl)
  • Mike McGuirl (6.9 pts, 3.0 rebs, 2.7 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Mark Smith (8.4 pts, 7.4 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
  • Ismael Massoud (5.6 pts, 4.3 rebs)
  • Kaosi Ezeagu (8.6 pts, 4.7 rebs)

