Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at Kansas State Wildcats

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

THE DATE: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2, with Lowell Galindo and Lance Blanks on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +1.5 according to our friends at Draft Kings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Kansas State a 65% chance of victory with a predicted score of 75-71.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 54.2, making ith the sixth most potentially exciting game out of the 53 Division 1 games scheduled for the day

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.7 pts, 3.6 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.3 stl)

Kam Jones (7.6 pts, 1.3 rebs, 1.7 ast)

Darryl Morsell (14.8 pts, 3.8 rebs, 2.9 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.9 pts, 7.6 rebs, 1.1 ast, 1.1 stl)

Kur Kuath (6.1 pts, 4.3 rebs, 2.8 blk)

KANSAS STATE PROJECTED LINEUP