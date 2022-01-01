Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs RV Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-2 Big East) vs RV Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 1, 2022

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

ATTENDANCE UPDATE: Facemasks are required for entry to Fiserv Forum and must be worn at all times inside the building.

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, listenable online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +1 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 51% chance of victory in this game with a predicted score of 74-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 61.4, making it the fifth most potentially exciting game out of the 59 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.5 pts, 4.0 rebs, 5.9 ast, 1.7 stl)

Kam Jones (7.7 pts, 1.7 rebs, 1.6 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.2 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 4.4 rebs, 2.9 blk)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Darryl Morsell missed Marquette’s previous game after entering health and safety protocols (read as: COVID reasons) the day before the game. Morsell is listed in the official MU game notes as doubtful for this game for the same health and safety reasons.

CREIGHTON PROJECTED LINEUP