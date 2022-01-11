Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 2-3 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 43.1, making it the 15th most potentially exciting game out of the 40 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.9 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.2 ast, 1.9 stl)

Darryl Morsell (12.9 pts, 3.4 rebs, 2.5 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.4 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.0 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.1 blk)

DEPAUL PROJECTED LINEUP