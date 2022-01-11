 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs DePaul Blue Demons

Can the Golden Eagles run their win streak to three straight?

By Brewtown Andy
marq v depaul

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 2-3 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 43.1, making it the 15th most potentially exciting game out of the 40 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (6.9 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.2 ast, 1.9 stl)
  • Darryl Morsell (12.9 pts, 3.4 rebs, 2.5 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (15.4 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.0 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.1 blk)

DEPAUL PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.6 pts, 7.6 rebs, 3.3 ast, 1.7 stl)
  • David Jones (15.4 pts, 7.8 rebs, 2.0 ast, 1.5 stl)
  • Philmon Gebrewhit (7.4 pts, 3.3 rebs, 1.4 ast)
  • Brandon Johnson (11.3 pts, 7.6 rebs)
  • Nick Ongenda (9.6 pts, 4.4 rebs, 2.5 blk)

