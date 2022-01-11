Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 2-3 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-4 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 43.1, making it the 15th most potentially exciting game out of the 40 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.9 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.2 ast, 1.9 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (12.9 pts, 3.4 rebs, 2.5 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.4 pts, 8.0 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.1 blk)
DEPAUL PROJECTED LINEUP
- Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.6 pts, 7.6 rebs, 3.3 ast, 1.7 stl)
- David Jones (15.4 pts, 7.8 rebs, 2.0 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Philmon Gebrewhit (7.4 pts, 3.3 rebs, 1.4 ast)
- Brandon Johnson (11.3 pts, 7.6 rebs)
- Nick Ongenda (9.6 pts, 4.4 rebs, 2.5 blk)
