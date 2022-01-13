Who Wants Two Tickets To Saturday’s Marquette Game Against #20 Seton Hall?

On Saturday, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles face #20 Seton Hall at 11am Central on FS1. The Golden Eagles will be looking for their fourth straight win in Big East play after an 0-3 start, so it’s a whole big deal.

I have two tickets in Section 119 of Fiserv Forum that are available to a good home.

For the DePaul game on Tuesday, we just ran a fun contest on Twitter because it was short notice to give those away. We’ve got some time before Saturday, though, so let’s do something good with these tickets.

If you need a pair for Saturday, then here’s what you’re going to do.

STEP #1 — Go to ChildrensWi.org, the official website of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

STEP #2 — Click the DONATE button in the top right corner (or go here and skip step 1)

STEP #3 — Make a donation to Children’s. I don’t care how much, do what feels right for you.

STEP #4 — Get a screenshot of your receipt.

STEP #5 — Tweet it at the Anonymous Eagle Twitter, or if you’re feeling a little bit more private about these kinds of things, send the screenshot as a DM on Twitter or on Instagram or to the official AE email, which is anon.eagle at gmail.com. Remember to obscure your private details if you’re sending that image around in public, too.

The final step is my part, where I will make a list of all the donors and on Friday evening after 6pm Central, I’ll hit a random number generator to pick a winner.

That’s it! For the low low cost of a couple of bucks in the direction of Children’s, you get two tickets to see Shaka Smart and company square off against a ranked opponent. Heck, I’ll sweeten the deal. If you donate $25 or more, I’ll give you two entries on the list. Donate $50 or more, and I’ll make it four entries.

UPDATE! Friend Of The Show Charlie has offered up two tickets from him for a second set to be given away to a random person who donates to Children’s! That’s neat.

I would b glad to offer my two lower bowl tickets for this amazing cause as well. Lets help out @childrenswi ! https://t.co/MSBkHAEwJZ — Charlie Weber (@CharlieWeber45) January 13, 2022

Got questions? Well, that’s what the comments are for!