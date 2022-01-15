Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #20 Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) vs #20 Seton Hall Pirates (11-4, 2-3 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, January 15, 2022
THE TIME: 11am Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Dickey Simpkins on the call.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -1 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 51% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-77.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 71.2, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 131 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Tennessee at Kentucky.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.8 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.4 rebs, 2.4 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.1 pts, 7.8 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.4 pts, 3.5 rebs, 1.1 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.8 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.0 blks)
SETON HALL PROJECTED LINEUP
- Bryce Aiken (13.6 pts, 2.0 rebs, 2.9 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Myles Cale (8.7 pts, 3.8 rebs, 1.5 stl)
- Jared Rhoden (16.9 pts, 7.1 rebs, 1.2 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Alexis Yetna (9.4 pts, 6.9 rebs)
- Ike Obiagu (3.2 pts, 3.0 rebs, 3.1 blk)
