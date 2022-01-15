Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #20 Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) vs #20 Seton Hall Pirates (11-4, 2-3 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 15, 2022

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Dickey Simpkins on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -1 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 51% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-77.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 71.2, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 131 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Tennessee at Kentucky.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.8 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.4 rebs, 2.4 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.1 pts, 7.8 rebs, 1.5 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.4 pts, 3.5 rebs, 1.1 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.8 pts, 4.6 rebs, 3.0 blks)

SETON HALL PROJECTED LINEUP