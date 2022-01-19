 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at #11 Villanova Wildcats

A HOT Marquette team takes on a HOT Villanova team at the Finneran Pavilion.

By John Gunville
/ new
Marq vs Nova

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at #11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon, Jim Spanarkel, and Ashley Ross on the call.

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +13 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette just a 13% chance of victory, with a projected outcome being a 75-62 Villanova win.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: With a KenPom.com Thrill Score of 45.2, this is the tenth most potentially exciting game out of the day’s 40 D1 men’s college basketball games.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (6.6 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)
  • Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (15.3 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.2 stl)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.1 pts, 3.5 rebs, 1.1 ast, 1.0 stl)
  • Kur Kuath (5.7 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.9 blk)

VILLANOVA PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Collin Gillespie (17.1 pts, 3.4 rebs, 3.3 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Justin Moore (15.8 pts, 5.3 pts, 2.5 ast, 1.2 stl)
  • Brandon Slater (9.3 pts, 3.8 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.1 stl)
  • Jermaine Samuels (10.3 pts, 6.3 rebs, 1.4 ast)
  • Eric Dixon (9.0 pts, 6.3 rebs, 1.5 ast)

VILLANOVA SCHEDULE NOTE: The Wildcats are retiring Josh Hart’s jersey at halftime.

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...