Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at #11 Villanova Wildcats

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at #11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
THE TIME: 7pm Central
THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon, Jim Spanarkel, and Ashley Ross on the call.
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +13 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette just a 13% chance of victory, with a projected outcome being a 75-62 Villanova win.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: With a KenPom.com Thrill Score of 45.2, this is the tenth most potentially exciting game out of the day’s 40 D1 men’s college basketball games.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.6 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.3 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.1 pts, 3.5 rebs, 1.1 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Kur Kuath (5.7 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.9 blk)
VILLANOVA PROJECTED LINEUP
- Collin Gillespie (17.1 pts, 3.4 rebs, 3.3 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Justin Moore (15.8 pts, 5.3 pts, 2.5 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Brandon Slater (9.3 pts, 3.8 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Jermaine Samuels (10.3 pts, 6.3 rebs, 1.4 ast)
- Eric Dixon (9.0 pts, 6.3 rebs, 1.5 ast)
VILLANOVA SCHEDULE NOTE: The Wildcats are retiring Josh Hart’s jersey at halftime.
