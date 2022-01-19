Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at #11 Villanova Wildcats

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at #11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon, Jim Spanarkel, and Ashley Ross on the call.

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +13 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette just a 13% chance of victory, with a projected outcome being a 75-62 Villanova win.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: With a KenPom.com Thrill Score of 45.2, this is the tenth most potentially exciting game out of the day’s 40 D1 men’s college basketball games.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.6 pts, 3.9 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.8 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.3 pts, 7.7 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.1 pts, 3.5 rebs, 1.1 ast, 1.0 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.7 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.9 blk)

VILLANOVA PROJECTED LINEUP

Collin Gillespie (17.1 pts, 3.4 rebs, 3.3 ast, 1.3 stl)

Justin Moore (15.8 pts, 5.3 pts, 2.5 ast, 1.2 stl)

Brandon Slater (9.3 pts, 3.8 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.1 stl)

Jermaine Samuels (10.3 pts, 6.3 rebs, 1.4 ast)

Eric Dixon (9.0 pts, 6.3 rebs, 1.5 ast)

VILLANOVA SCHEDULE NOTE: The Wildcats are retiring Josh Hart’s jersey at halftime.