 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 22, 2022

A refreshing day of college hoops as we prepare for Marquette’s showdown with Xavier on Sunday.

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Syndication: Nashville Samuel M. Simpkins / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Let’s start here: Your eyes are deceiving you when you read the schedule chart below. Yes, you’re seeing Army at Navy on their twice. CBS Sports Network is airing a women’s then men’s hoops doubleheader from Annapolis. That’s neat.

That one gives us 33 college basketball games on national broadcast television on Saturday, and that’s a bunch of fun. Nine of the games feature at least one ranked team. The game of the day is clearly #12 Kentucky Wildcats going into the home of #2 Auburn Tigers at noon Central today. There’s a real argument to be made that a #1 ranking in Monday’s AP poll is on the line for the Tigers as beating a top 15 Wildcats squad might just be enough to get the Tigers to jump past Gonzaga and into the top spot in the poll.

That’s not the only two ranked teams game of the day, and it’s not the only one in the SEC today. The other one is in the evening as #13 LSU Tigers visits #24 Tennessee Volunteers. Needless to say, the Vols are hoping that this home game goes a lot better than last Saturday’s two ranked teams game that they played, as they got wrecked at Rupp by Kentucky, 107-79.

There’s only one other game with a ranked team on the road today, and that one barely counts as a risky proposition for the road game. Sure, all road games are iffy on some level, but as of Friday afternoon, KenPom.com says #11 Villanova is favored by 14 against Georgetown. The algorithm doesn’t factor in things like “just lost to Marquette at the Finn for the first time ever on Wednesday” when picking a winner, so the Hoyas are probably in a lot of trouble here.

As always, if you see something streaming that’s a blast to watch, sound off in the comments. There’s tons of games that are streaming only at all levels of college hoops today.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central, of course.

CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: 1/22/22

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
10:00 AM Army at Navy CBS Sports Network
11:00 AM Syracuse at #6 Duke ESPN
#11 Villanova at Georgetown Fox
West Virginia at #18 Texas Tech ESPN2
Seton Hall at St. John's FS1
Rutgers at Minnesota Big Ten Network
11:30 AM George Washington at Rhode Island USA Network
12:00 PM #12 Kentucky at #2 Auburn CBS
Vanderbilt at Florida SEC Network
12:30 PM Army at Navy CBS Sports Network
1:00 PM Oklahoma State at #23 Texas ESPN2
Tulane at UCF ESPNU
Florida State at Miami ESPN
Colorado State at Air Force FS1
1:30 PM Saint Joseph's at VCU USA Network
2:30 PM Missouri State at #22 Loyola Chicago CBS Sports Network
Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network
3:00 PM TCU at #15 Iowa State ESPN2
Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN
Virginia at NC State ACC Network
Ole Miss at Mississippi State ESPNU
3:30 PM Penn State at Iowa Big Ten Network
4:30 PM DePaul at Creighton CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM East Carolina at #10 Houston ESPN2
#13 LSU at #24 Tennessee ESPN
Pittsburgh at Clemson ACC Network
Drake at Northern Iowa ESPNU
Missouri at Alabama SEC Network
6:30 PM New Mexico at Wyoming CBS Sports Network
7:00 PM North Carolina at Wake Forest ACC Network
7:30 PM Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network
8:30 PM Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports Network
9:00 PM Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount ESPNU

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...