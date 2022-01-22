Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 22, 2022

Let’s start here: Your eyes are deceiving you when you read the schedule chart below. Yes, you’re seeing Army at Navy on their twice. CBS Sports Network is airing a women’s then men’s hoops doubleheader from Annapolis. That’s neat.

That one gives us 33 college basketball games on national broadcast television on Saturday, and that’s a bunch of fun. Nine of the games feature at least one ranked team. The game of the day is clearly #12 Kentucky Wildcats going into the home of #2 Auburn Tigers at noon Central today. There’s a real argument to be made that a #1 ranking in Monday’s AP poll is on the line for the Tigers as beating a top 15 Wildcats squad might just be enough to get the Tigers to jump past Gonzaga and into the top spot in the poll.

That’s not the only two ranked teams game of the day, and it’s not the only one in the SEC today. The other one is in the evening as #13 LSU Tigers visits #24 Tennessee Volunteers. Needless to say, the Vols are hoping that this home game goes a lot better than last Saturday’s two ranked teams game that they played, as they got wrecked at Rupp by Kentucky, 107-79.

There’s only one other game with a ranked team on the road today, and that one barely counts as a risky proposition for the road game. Sure, all road games are iffy on some level, but as of Friday afternoon, KenPom.com says #11 Villanova is favored by 14 against Georgetown. The algorithm doesn’t factor in things like “just lost to Marquette at the Finn for the first time ever on Wednesday” when picking a winner, so the Hoyas are probably in a lot of trouble here.

As always, if you see something streaming that’s a blast to watch, sound off in the comments. There’s tons of games that are streaming only at all levels of college hoops today.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central, of course.