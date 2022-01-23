Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #20 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) vs #20 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, January 23rd, 2022

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Nick Bahe on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Xavier -2 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier a 51% chance to win with a projected score of 75-74.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: We’ve got the most potentially exciting game of the day on our hands, as KenPom.com‘s Thrill Score for this game is 73.3.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.4 pts, 4.0 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.6 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.4 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.6 pts, 7.6 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.9 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.1 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.9 blk)

XAVIER PROJECTED LINEUP

Paul Scruggs (11.0 pts, 4.5 rebs, 4.3 ast, 1.6 stl)

Nate Johnson (11.6 pts, 2.8 rebs)

Colby Jones (11.3 pts, 8.1 rebs, 2.5 ast, 1.5 stl)

Jerome Hunter (6.4 pts, 4.1 rebs, 1.1 ast)

Zach Freemantle (8.3 pts, 5.1 rebs, 1.5 ast)

Xavier Lineup Note: Adam Kunkel and Dieonte Miles are both back in the lineup after having a stomach bug. Now Zach Freemantle has it but is still expected to play on Sunday.