Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs #20 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) vs #20 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East)
THE DATE: Sunday, January 23rd, 2022
THE TIME: 1pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Nick Bahe on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Xavier -2 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier a 51% chance to win with a projected score of 75-74.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: We’ve got the most potentially exciting game of the day on our hands, as KenPom.com‘s Thrill Score for this game is 73.3.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.4 pts, 4.0 rebs, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.6 pts, 3.6 rebs, 2.4 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.6 pts, 7.6 rebs, 1.6 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.9 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.1 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.9 blk)
XAVIER PROJECTED LINEUP
- Paul Scruggs (11.0 pts, 4.5 rebs, 4.3 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Nate Johnson (11.6 pts, 2.8 rebs)
- Colby Jones (11.3 pts, 8.1 rebs, 2.5 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Jerome Hunter (6.4 pts, 4.1 rebs, 1.1 ast)
- Zach Freemantle (8.3 pts, 5.1 rebs, 1.5 ast)
Xavier Lineup Note: Adam Kunkel and Dieonte Miles are both back in the lineup after having a stomach bug. Now Zach Freemantle has it but is still expected to play on Sunday.
Loading comments...