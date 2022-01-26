Big East Game Thread: #22 Marquette Golden Eagles at RV Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: #22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at RV Seton Hall Pirates (12-6, 3-5 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Dave Sims and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True (or maybe Kent Sommerfeld?) and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette +5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Seton Hall a 62% chance of victory with a predicted score of 75-71.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: For the second straight game, Marquette will be participating in the most potentially exciting game of the day according to KenPom.com. This one has a Thrill Score of 66.1, beating out Oklahoma at West Virginia at 65.1.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.5 ast, 1.7 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.8 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.9 blk)
SETON HALL PROJECTED LINEUP
- Kadary Richmond (8.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.7 stl)
- Myles Cale (10.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Jared Rhoden (15.7 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Alexis Yetna (9.9 pts, 7.9 reb)
- Ike Obiagu (2.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.5 blk)
SETON HALL INJURY NOTE: Bryce Aiken has not played in either of Seton Hall’s two games since the Pirates visited Milwaukee. According to SHU, Aiken suffered a concussion, presumably on the final play of the game against the Golden Eagles, and his status for Wednesday night’s game is still uncertain. Aiken had 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting against MU along with four rebounds, an assist, and five of the Pirates’ 20 turnovers.
