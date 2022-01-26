Big East Game Thread: #22 Marquette Golden Eagles at RV Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: #22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at RV Seton Hall Pirates (12-6, 3-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Dave Sims and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True (or maybe Kent Sommerfeld?) and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Seton Hall a 62% chance of victory with a predicted score of 75-71.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: For the second straight game, Marquette will be participating in the most potentially exciting game of the day according to KenPom.com. This one has a Thrill Score of 66.1, beating out Oklahoma at West Virginia at 65.1.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.5 ast, 1.7 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.8 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.9 blk)

SETON HALL PROJECTED LINEUP

Kadary Richmond (8.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.7 stl)

Myles Cale (10.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.4 stl)

Jared Rhoden (15.7 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.4 stl)

Alexis Yetna (9.9 pts, 7.9 reb)

Ike Obiagu (2.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.5 blk)

SETON HALL INJURY NOTE: Bryce Aiken has not played in either of Seton Hall’s two games since the Pirates visited Milwaukee. According to SHU, Aiken suffered a concussion, presumably on the final play of the game against the Golden Eagles, and his status for Wednesday night’s game is still uncertain. Aiken had 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting against MU along with four rebounds, an assist, and five of the Pirates’ 20 turnovers.