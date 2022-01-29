 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 29, 2022

The Big 12/SEC Challenge is the highlight of the day up and down the calendar.

By Brewtown Andy
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Champions Classic - Duke v Kentucky Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I don’t have any scientific evidence for this, but Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday always feels like one of if not the most important Saturday of the college basketball regular season. I think it’s because it’s non-conference games, and matchups that we don’t get all that often suddenly thrust to the forefront for one entire day.

Obviously, the top game of the day is #12 Kentucky going into Allen Fieldhouse to face #5 Kansas. It’s the only game with a national broadcast today to feature two ranked teams, so it has to be the top game of the day. That’s how these things work. It suddenly occurs to me that the Marquette/Providence game moving to Sunday has robbed the people of a second game between two ranked teams today. Lousy weather.

There’s no shortage of games involving ranked teams on the road, too. I count 10 of them on the board for national TV today including the UK/KU game. The list of ranked teams on the road includes #4 Baylor, #7 Houston, and #9 Duke. That’s creating a lot of potential for change in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

There’s a ton of games that are streaming only today, so if you catch one that’s a good one, be sure to pipe up in the comments section to let everyone else know where to see it!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central, of course.

CBB Viewing Guide: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time (CT) Game Television

11:00 AM #9 Duke at Louisville ESPN
#19 LSU at TCU ESPN2
La Salle at #25 Davidson USA Network
Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU
Georgetown at Butler FS1
11:30 AM Michigan at #10 Michigan State CBS
1:00 PM Oklahoma at #1 Auburn ESPN
#21 Xavier at Creighton FS1
Missouri at #23 Iowa State ESPNU
NC State at North Carolina ACC Network
Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure USA Network
West Virginia at Arkansas ESPN2
Arizona State at #3 Arizona CBS
1:30 PM Indiana at Maryland Fox
2:00 PM Virginia Tech at Florida State ABC
3:00 PM #4 Baylor at Alabama ESPN
Kansas State at Ole Miss ESPNU
VCU at Richmond CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma State at Florida ESPN2
3:30 PM St. John's at #14 Villanova Fox
#24 Illinois at Northwestern Big Ten Network
5:00 PM #12 Kentucky at #5 Kansas ESPN
Mississippi State at #13 Texas Tech ESPN2
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
Virginia at Notre Dame ACC Network
Furman at Mercer CBS Sports Network
Georgia at Vanderbilt SEC Network
5:30 PM #20 Connecticut at DePaul FS1
Rutgers at Nebraska Big Ten Network
7:00 PM #7 Houston at UCF ESPN2
#18 Tennessee at Texas ESPN
Pepperdine at Saint Mary's CBS Sports Network
Wake Forest at Syracuse ACC Network
7:30 PM South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network
8:30 PM BYU at Pacific ESPNU
9:00 PM Oregon State at Oregon ESPN2
Utah State at Nevada CBS Sports Network

