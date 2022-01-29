Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 29, 2022

I don’t have any scientific evidence for this, but Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday always feels like one of if not the most important Saturday of the college basketball regular season. I think it’s because it’s non-conference games, and matchups that we don’t get all that often suddenly thrust to the forefront for one entire day.

Obviously, the top game of the day is #12 Kentucky going into Allen Fieldhouse to face #5 Kansas. It’s the only game with a national broadcast today to feature two ranked teams, so it has to be the top game of the day. That’s how these things work. It suddenly occurs to me that the Marquette/Providence game moving to Sunday has robbed the people of a second game between two ranked teams today. Lousy weather.

There’s no shortage of games involving ranked teams on the road, too. I count 10 of them on the board for national TV today including the UK/KU game. The list of ranked teams on the road includes #4 Baylor, #7 Houston, and #9 Duke. That’s creating a lot of potential for change in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

There’s a ton of games that are streaming only today, so if you catch one that’s a good one, be sure to pipe up in the comments section to let everyone else know where to see it!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central, of course.