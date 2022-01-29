Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 29, 2022

I don’t have any scientific evidence for this, but Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday always feels like one of if not the most important Saturday of the college basketball regular season. I think it’s because it’s non-conference games, and matchups that we don’t get all that often suddenly thrust to the forefront for one entire day.
Obviously, the top game of the day is #12 Kentucky going into Allen Fieldhouse to face #5 Kansas. It’s the only game with a national broadcast today to feature two ranked teams, so it has to be the top game of the day. That’s how these things work. It suddenly occurs to me that the Marquette/Providence game moving to Sunday has robbed the people of a second game between two ranked teams today. Lousy weather.
There’s no shortage of games involving ranked teams on the road, too. I count 10 of them on the board for national TV today including the UK/KU game. The list of ranked teams on the road includes #4 Baylor, #7 Houston, and #9 Duke. That’s creating a lot of potential for change in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.
There’s a ton of games that are streaming only today, so if you catch one that’s a good one, be sure to pipe up in the comments section to let everyone else know where to see it!
Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central, of course.
CBB Viewing Guide: Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 AM
|#9 Duke at Louisville
|ESPN
|#19 LSU at TCU
|ESPN2
|La Salle at #25 Davidson
|USA Network
|Wichita State at Tulane
|ESPNU
|Georgetown at Butler
|FS1
|11:30 AM
|Michigan at #10 Michigan State
|CBS
|1:00 PM
|Oklahoma at #1 Auburn
|ESPN
|#21 Xavier at Creighton
|FS1
|Missouri at #23 Iowa State
|ESPNU
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure
|USA Network
|West Virginia at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|Arizona State at #3 Arizona
|CBS
|1:30 PM
|Indiana at Maryland
|Fox
|2:00 PM
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
|ABC
|3:00 PM
|#4 Baylor at Alabama
|ESPN
|Kansas State at Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|VCU at Richmond
|CBS Sports Network
|Oklahoma State at Florida
|ESPN2
|3:30 PM
|St. John's at #14 Villanova
|Fox
|#24 Illinois at Northwestern
|Big Ten Network
|5:00 PM
|#12 Kentucky at #5 Kansas
|ESPN
|Mississippi State at #13 Texas Tech
|ESPN2
|Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPNU
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Furman at Mercer
|CBS Sports Network
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|5:30 PM
|#20 Connecticut at DePaul
|FS1
|Rutgers at Nebraska
|Big Ten Network
|7:00 PM
|#7 Houston at UCF
|ESPN2
|#18 Tennessee at Texas
|ESPN
|Pepperdine at Saint Mary's
|CBS Sports Network
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|7:30 PM
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|8:30 PM
|BYU at Pacific
|ESPNU
|9:00 PM
|Oregon State at Oregon
|ESPN2
|Utah State at Nevada
|CBS Sports Network
