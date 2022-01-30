Big East Game Thread: #22 Marquette Golden Eagles at #17 Providence Friars

THE VITALS: #22 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East) at #17 Providence Friars (17-2, 7-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, January 30, 2022

THE TIME: 11:30am Central

THE LOCATION: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with John Fanta and Vin Parise on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Providence a 55% chance of victory with a predicted score of

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: For the third straight game, Marquette will be playing in the most potentially exciting game of the day. KenPom.com gives this one a Thrill Score of 67.0, which beats out Ohio State at Purdue at 60.9. Did the streak get extended by moving the game to Sunday? Almost definitely!

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.8 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast)

Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.1 blk)

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

Alyn Breed (4.0 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.2 ast)

Al Durham (13.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.1 ast)

Justin Minaya (6.2 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.4 ast)

Noah Horchler (9.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.9 ast)

Nate Watson (13.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.0 blk)

PROVIDENCE LINEUP NOTE: A.J. Reeves has missed each of Providence’s last five games starting with the first meeting against the Golden Eagles this season. He started and played eight minutes in the game before that with his fingers taped together, so it’s clearly a question of whether his hand issue has healed enough over the last three-plus weeks to get him back on the court. Reeves is averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season.