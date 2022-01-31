Marquette Drops To #24 In The New Associated Press Poll

Over the past week, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles went 1-1. Shaka Smart’s men’s basketball team had two road games while ranked #22 in the country in the Associated Press poll, and they beat Seton Hall and lost by two at #17 Providence. With 20 voters not including the Golden Eagles last week, I kind of expected a little bit of a bump even with the results here just because MU was in the national spotlight.

Well, I was kind of right.

Marquette jumped in points accrued in the poll from 177 last week to 188 in Monday’s brand new AP poll.... but they dropped from #22 to #24. Yeah, sure, that makes a ton of sense.

188 points puts Marquette between .... well, look at this. Texas is at #23, jumping back into the AP top 25 with 203 points, and LSU drops from 19 to #25 with 180 points.

Donald Hunt from the Philadelphia Tribune is Marquette’s biggest fan this week, as he has the Golden Eagles ranked #16 in the country. MU picked up at least two votes at every spot in the poll between #17 and #25, with the majority of the votes coming at #22. 10 voters had the Golden Eagles at that spot.

When I first saw that Marquette dropped two spots in the poll, I was set to tee off on people who dropped MU for the unforgiveable crime of losing a road game to a team ranked ahead of them in the poll. But since they’re up 11 points and holding steady on 20 voters not putting the Golden Eagles in the top 25, I’m going to let it go.

FOR NOW.

Also I’m deeply lazy and charting everyone’s votes week to week sounds like a lot of work for very little payoff.

UCLA holds the top spot in the poll amongst the teams on Marquette’s schedule this season. The Bruins moved up to #3 in the country from #7 a week ago. Wisconsin stays steady at #11 this week, while Villanova moves up two spots to #12. That’s pretty notable for Marquette fans this week.

Providence benefits from a win over Marquette as they move up two spots in the poll to #15 this week, while Connecticut outdoes the Friars by advancing three spots to #17. Illinois had a good week, so they’re up to #18 after coming in at #24 last week. Xavier is the final ranked team on MU’s schedule, and the X-Men are #21 in the country, just like they were last week.

Marquette has just one game this week, but it’s a pretty big one. The Golden Eagles will be going for their first multi-game season sweep of Villanova since 2012 when the Wildcats come to town for the other side of the home-and-home series. Tipoff on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum is set for 9pm Central, and FS1 will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can check out where everyone voted for Marquette right here.