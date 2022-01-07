 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

The Golden Eagles look to capitalize on a nearly three-week layoff for the Hoyas.

By John Gunville
Marq v Georgetown

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (9-6, 1-3 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, January 7th, 2022

THE TIME: 5:30pm CT

THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Eric Collins and Dickey Simpkins calling the game.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -2 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 54% chance of winning and predicts the score to be 78-77.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a thrill score of 56.5 which makes it THE most exciting college basketball game of the day. Don’t ask how many games are being played, it’s rude.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (6.5 pts, 4.1 rebs, 6.1 ast, 1.8 stl)
  • Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.6 ast)
  • Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 8.2 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.2 ast)
  • Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3.1 blk)

GEORGETOWN PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Dante Harris (12.8 pts, 4.2 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.9 stl)
  • Donald Carey (12.8 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3.5 ast, 1.4 stl)
  • Aminu Mohammed (14.6 pts, 8.7 rebs, 1.9 ast, 1.4 stl)
  • Kaiden Rice (14.5 pts, 2.9 rebs)
  • Malcolm Wilson (3.8 pts, 1.4 blk)

GEORGETOWN LINEUP NOTES: Georgetown hasn’t played a game for 20 days leading into this one. Dante Harris was out for their last game, but seems to have made a recovery.

