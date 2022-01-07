Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (9-6, 1-3 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, January 7th, 2022

THE TIME: 5:30pm CT

THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Eric Collins and Dickey Simpkins calling the game.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -2 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 54% chance of winning and predicts the score to be 78-77.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a thrill score of 56.5 which makes it THE most exciting college basketball game of the day. Don’t ask how many games are being played, it’s rude.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.5 pts, 4.1 rebs, 6.1 ast, 1.8 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.6 ast)

Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 8.2 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.2 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3.1 blk)

GEORGETOWN PROJECTED LINEUP

Dante Harris (12.8 pts, 4.2 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.9 stl)

Donald Carey (12.8 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3.5 ast, 1.4 stl)

Aminu Mohammed (14.6 pts, 8.7 rebs, 1.9 ast, 1.4 stl)

Kaiden Rice (14.5 pts, 2.9 rebs)

Malcolm Wilson (3.8 pts, 1.4 blk)

GEORGETOWN LINEUP NOTES: Georgetown hasn’t played a game for 20 days leading into this one. Dante Harris was out for their last game, but seems to have made a recovery.