Big East Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (9-6, 1-3 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East)
THE DATE: Friday, January 7th, 2022
THE TIME: 5:30pm CT
THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Eric Collins and Dickey Simpkins calling the game.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -2 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 54% chance of winning and predicts the score to be 78-77.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a thrill score of 56.5 which makes it THE most exciting college basketball game of the day. Don’t ask how many games are being played, it’s rude.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.5 pts, 4.1 rebs, 6.1 ast, 1.8 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.6 ast)
- Justin Lewis (15.7 pts, 8.2 rebs, 1.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 1.2 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3.1 blk)
GEORGETOWN PROJECTED LINEUP
- Dante Harris (12.8 pts, 4.2 rebs, 5.3 ast, 1.9 stl)
- Donald Carey (12.8 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3.5 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Aminu Mohammed (14.6 pts, 8.7 rebs, 1.9 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Kaiden Rice (14.5 pts, 2.9 rebs)
- Malcolm Wilson (3.8 pts, 1.4 blk)
GEORGETOWN LINEUP NOTES: Georgetown hasn’t played a game for 20 days leading into this one. Dante Harris was out for their last game, but seems to have made a recovery.
