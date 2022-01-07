The Quick & The Dirty: Marquette 92, Georgetown 64

Let’s be 100% clear about this: Marquette absolutely deserved to win by 28 against Georgetown on Friday, and they did, 92-64.

It’s just that, for a stretch there, it looked like this was going to be a game.

After a standard issue back-and-forth to start the game for the first 10 minutes, a transition layup by Tyler Kolek kicked off a 20-3 run for the Golden Eagles. By the time it wrapped up, Marquette was up 42-24, and it looked like things were tipping heavily in their favor. And then, with 2:52 to go in the first half, Kolek racked up his second personal foul. The George Mason transfer had racked up seven assists in the opening period and looked like he was weaving a symphony as the Golden Eagles built their lead. Dante Harris hit the two free throws generated by Kolek’s foul.....

..... and Georgetown went on an 11-0 run to end the half which turned into 18-2 bridging intermission.

17:14 to go, and a layup from Malcolm Wilson pulled Georgetown within three, 47-44.

This happened! This was a real game with 17 minutes to go! Even though Marquette led by as many as 19 at one point in the first half! Not ideal!

Things that are ideal? Answering an 18-2 run with a 25-4 run of your own. After that Wilson bucket, Justin Lewis scored for MU on the other end to start a 7-0 burst. After some free throws for both sides and a layup from 2021 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player Dante Harris (who finished this game 3-for-15 from the field), Oso Ighodaro scored for the Golden Eagles to ignite a 17-0 run. The capping dunk from Olivier-Maxence Prosper — who was unreal in this game — left Marquette up 72-48 with 11:16 to go.

This effectively ended the game. The closest Georgetown got after that was 21, on a three-pointer from Collin Holloway with 8:26 to go, and MU answered that with a 10-3 burst where the Hoyas couldn’t even make a single field goal. In fact, Holloway was the next Hoya to get a field goal, and that came with 46 seconds to play. That’s some high quality defense, y’all, almost bordering on mean.

Marquette was led by a game high 22 points from OMax Prosper, who shot 9-for-11 from the field in this game, including a perfect 2-for-2 from long range. He also added four rebounds, an assist, and two steals to the fun. Kur Kuath led the team with 11 rebounds along with six points and three blocks. Tyler Kolek stayed stuck on the seven assists he had in the first half by the end of the game, but he had 13 points, two rebounds, and three steals as well.

Would you like some highlights from this game? There are many, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports:

Up Next: It’s Don’t Lose To DePaul Day! Yes, that holiday is still in full effect, even more so as the Golden Eagles will be looking to pull even at .500 in the Big East after getting to 2-3 with this victory over the Hoyas. DePaul is 9-4 on the season and winless in three tries in Big East action, and they might be 0-4 if they lose at home to Villanova on Saturday. MU will host the Blue Demons on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 6pm Central at Fiserv Forum.