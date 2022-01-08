Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 8, 2022

I want to start with this: I think it’s neat that CBS is broadcasting a tripleheader of games that starts with American Athletic Conference basketball and ends with Mountain West Conference basketball today.

Sure, it requires #12 Houston and #20 Colorado State to be involved, but CBS turning their powerful viewing audience over to what KenPom tabs as the #6 and #7 conferences in the country is pretty awesome. Again, yeah, it required nationally ranked teams to be involved, but said nationally ranked teams are most likely going to be relevant when March rolls around, too. It’s good to get them national exposure now so people are familiar with them for the NCAA tournament.

Arguably, the CSU game is the slightly more interesting one of the pair, as it involves the Rams going on the road to San Diego State. Houston is hosting Wichita State, so by default it’s slightly less interesting, and it appears that the Shockers are not quite the same team that won the AAC a year ago.

There are a total of nine ranked teams playing a nationally televised game today. In fact, there should be at least one top 25 team on the road in action from 11am in the morning til 7pm at night. This afternoon presents the biggest challenges for a ranked team on the road, as #6 Kansas visit #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and #18 Tennessee visits #21 LSU. As far as ranked teams at home getting pushed by unranked teams today on national TV, keep an eye on Connecticut visiting #24 Seton Hall and Florida going over to #9 Auburn, too.

As always, there’s dozens of games on streaming only platforms today, including #1 Baylor visiting TCU, so you see something interesting over that-a-way, pipe up in the comments section so everyone can turn over to it. We’ve got a lot of free time today with Marquette playing last night, after all.

Here’s the full slate of nationally televised games for the day, with all times Central, of course.