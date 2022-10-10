Marquette Volleyball Continues To Ascend The AVCA Top 25

Perhaps the AVCA top 25 voters are starting to catch on that Marquette volleyball has but one loss this season, and that one loss was on the road to a team they’re ranking in the top 10.

That would definitely be one explanation as to why the Golden Eagles have moved up in the poll for the second straight week after being stuck on #19 for three straight weeks. Yes, Marquette is now the #16 ranked team in the country. They got there with 586 points, which is a looooooong way away from the 745 points pulled together by #15 Washington. It’s also not very far from the 566 points worth of votes that went to Oregon, so it was a close call on moving up two spots instead of just one.

Wisconsin retains the title as the best team on Marquette’s schedule this season, and perhaps they helped MU out a little bit, too. The Badgers moved up from #7 to #5 in the new poll, and since UW is the Golden Eagles’ only loss, that can’t have hurt MU. Kentucky is steady at #19 this week and MU’s season opening win on the road against the Wildcats continues to pay dividends. Creighton comes in at #21 to set up a ranked team clash later this week.

LSU is wandering around down there in the Receiving Votes department to help make Marquette look a little better, too. The Tigers picked up four points to be the unofficial #33 team in the country.

The Golden Eagles are back out on the road for a pair of contests this weekend, and Friday evening brings them their toughest test of Big East play. It’s time for the yearly trip to visit Creighton, and with both teams at 6-0 in conference matches, sole possession of first place is on the line. Everyone else in the league has at least two losses, so there’s a real chance that this match could end up dictating who wins the regular season title. First serve in that one is set for 6:30pm Central, and the streaming broadcast will be on FloSports.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.