Skylar Forbes Commits To Marquette

Let’s rewind a little bit into late September, shall we? Canadian forward Skylar Forbes announced her commitment to play for Megan Duffy and Marquette, starting in the fall of 2023.

Luckily for us, Skylar Forbes has experience with Canada’s junior national team program, so we’ve got some quality information about her. She played in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, where the Canadians played six games because they reached the championship against Team USA. While Forbes did not play in Canada’s 80-38 group play demolition of Brazil, she did play in the other five contests. The 6’1” forward averaged 5.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, and that includes an 8 minute outing while Canada beat Argentina 89-55 in group play. Forbes played at least 22 minutes in all three of the knockout round games, which gives you a real solid picture of her importance to the entirety of Team Canada.

To give you an idea of what kind of player we’re talking about here, Forbes had 15 of her 24 attempts inside the arc and nine coming from long range. She shot 3-for-9 from distance in the tournament, largely because of a 2-for-3 outing as Canada defeated Argentina 78-63 in the semifinals.

FUN FACT: That Canada/USA championship game also featured current UConn freshman Ice Brady, so Forbes got at least a tiny sneak peek as to what to expect when she plays in the Big East.

I can’t find any useful highlight videos to include here, although I did track down some clips that I think are highlight reels of Forbes.... but they’re over two years old at this point, and I’m not sure that gets the entire idea across. If you want to pore over Team Canada’s games in the Americas Championship, those are all available through FIBA’s website for the tournament.

Let’s head to the scholarship chart!

Keeping in mind that if Nia Clark, Jordan King, or Kennedi Myles want to spend their COVID bonus season of eligibility at Marquette, the Golden Eagles have to use an official scholarship spot on them, then it certainly looks like MU is done here. There’s three scholarship spots definitely open for 2023 right now after the commitment of Forbes and Halle Vice, and there’s your three players for those spots. There is the potential for one more player to be added to the roster, but I’m not 100% sure exactly how Nirel Lougbo and her medical retirement counts relative to Marquette’s budget. With that said, if all three 22-23 seniors stick around for the bonus season, do you really need a 14 woman roster? Duffy really only went nine deep last season, after all.