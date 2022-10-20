The 2022-23 Marquette Women’s Basketball Season Preview!

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season, all in one place!

Hello!

It’s late October (as I type this, at least) and just after Big East Media Day, so it’s a good time to put together this StoryStream with every single bit of preview information you might possibly need heading into the 2022-23 Marquette women’s basketball season.

I went allllllll the way back to the end of last season and dropped in every single AE article that has to do with this coming season. Schedule updates? Got ‘em. Big East opponent previews? Got ‘em. Transfer recruiting? It’s in there. There will be even more in there as the season gets closer to starting on November 7th, and there’s already 17 articles in there to keep you busy.

Get to scrolling and go see what you need to get caught up on!