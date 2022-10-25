Marquette Volleyball Returns To #16 In The AVCA Poll

Two teams that were in front of Marquette volleyball in last week’s AVCA top 25 poll dropped behind them, and as a result, the Golden Eagles have surged forward. They haven’t moved up two spots but instead have gone ahead three spots in the new rankings, jumping from #19 last week to #16 this week.

Marquette earned 553 points in the voting this time around, earning them an eleven point margin over #17 BYU and their 542 points. That’s pretty narrow stuff, especially when you consider that Creighton is at #15 with 679 points, and that’s way off in the distance from both the Golden Eagles and the Cougars. Either way, it’s an 80 point jump for Marquette, and you can’t knock that.

Texas lost for the first time this season, falling in five sets at Iowa State, and that caused a bit of a toss up at the very top of the poll. The toss up stopped right at Wisconsin, and at #5, the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week is also the best ranked team to not earn at least one first place vote in the poll. Kentucky is one of the teams that slipped behind Marquette’s old position in the poll, falling from #16 to #20 this week. Personally, I think it would be really neat if UK would stop damaging Marquette’s best win of the season with all of this losing that they’re doing, but I guess I’m not in charge of what happens to them.

There is one MU opponent from this season that’s in the Receiving Votes department. If you’ve been paying attention, then you know the team in question is LSU. The Tigers picked up eight points this week to stand as the unofficial #31 team in the country.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night. They’ll be in Chicago to face DePaul in the first of two road contests this week. First serve in Lincoln Park is set for 7pm Central time.

